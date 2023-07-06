Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For June 2023

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported June monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines and provided guidance for selected revenue per contract/net revenue capture metrics for the second quarter of 2023.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain June trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















June 2023 June 2022 % Chg May 2023 %

Chg June 2023 June 2022 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 11,466 10,255 11.8 % 10,517 9.0 % 10,842 10,678 1.5 % Index options (contracts, k) 3,917 2,842 37.8 % 3,613 8.4 % 3,639 2,545 43.0 % Futures (contracts, k) 198 201 -1.3 % 207 -4.2 % 215 238 -9.7 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,366 1,634 -16.4 % 1,383 -1.3 % 1,435 1,774 -19.1 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 77 83 -7.1 % 83 -7.0 % 84 101 -16.4 % Canadian Equities1 (matched shares, k) 120,591 141,606 -14.8 % 118,255 2.0 % 137,531 57,524 139.1 % European Equities (€, mn) 8,730 10,226 -14.6 % 8,727 0.0 % 10,314 11,863 -13.1 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k) 90,994 116,868 -22.1 % 96,663 -5.9 % 634,938 814,373 -22.0 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k) 844 839 0.5 % 843 0.1 % 5,064 5,304 -4.5 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 688 877 -21.5 % 655 5.0 % 719 863 -16.7 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 164 147 11.7 % 226 -27.5 % 184 149 23.6 % Global FX ($, mn) 44,834 40,521 10.6 % 41,807 7.2 % 43,726 40,769 7.3 % 1 Canadian Equities data includes MATCHNow and NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022 onwards. Before June 2022 it included MATCHNow only. 2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

June and Second Quarter 2023 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Cboe's proprietary product suite reported multiple new volume records in June, including: Combined ADV of 3.9 million contracts, the highest month on record New quarterly S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV record of 2.8 million contracts New monthly SPX options ADV record of 2.9 million contracts Mini S&P 500 Index (XSP) options monthly ADV of 69k contracts, the highest since January 2021 Russell 2000 Index (RUT) options monthly ADV of 71k contracts, the highest since November 2021



Global FX

Cboe FX's London Spot matching engine reported ADV of $11.0 billion , its second most active month ever.

Second-Quarter 2023 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

The projected RPC/net capture metrics for the second quarter of 2023 are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended June 30, 2023, will not differ materially from these projections.

(In USD unless stated otherwise)

Three-Months Ended Product: 2Q Projection May-2023 Apr-2023 Mar-2023 Multiply-Listed Options (per contract) 0.063 0.065 0.065 0.064 Index Options 0.880 0.881 0.885 0.889 Total Options 0.273 0.278 0.274 0.267 Futures (per contract) 1.826 1.768 1.743 1.725 U.S. Equities - Exchange (per 100 touched shares) 0.021 0.017 0.017 0.019 U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (per 100 touched shares) 0.120 0.115 0.112 0.113 Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares) CAD 4.055 CAD 4.095 CAD 4.039 CAD 4.039 European Equities (per matched notional value) 0.227 0.219 0.217 0.215 Australian Equities (per matched notional value) 0.165 0.158 0.155 0.160 Japanese Equities (per matched notional value) 0.255 0.254 0.250 0.243 Global FX (per one million dollars traded) 2.679 2.651 2.651 2.642 Cboe Clear Europe Fee per Trade Cleared € 0.008 € 0.008 € 0.008 € 0.008 Cboe Clear Europe Net Fee per Settlement € 0.867 € 0.887 € 0.887 € 0.953