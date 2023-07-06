Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For June 2023

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported June monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines and provided guidance for selected revenue per contract/net revenue capture metrics for the second quarter of 2023.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain June trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
June 2023
|
June 2022
|
%
Chg
|
May 2023
|
%
|
June
2023
|
June
2022
|
%
|
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
|
11,466
|
10,255
|
11.8 %
|
10,517
|
9.0 %
|
10,842
|
10,678
|
1.5 %
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
3,917
|
2,842
|
37.8 %
|
3,613
|
8.4 %
|
3,639
|
2,545
|
43.0 %
|
Futures (contracts, k)
|
198
|
201
|
-1.3 %
|
207
|
-4.2 %
|
215
|
238
|
-9.7 %
|
|
1,366
|
1,634
|
-16.4 %
|
1,383
|
-1.3 %
|
1,435
|
1,774
|
-19.1 %
|
|
77
|
83
|
-7.1 %
|
83
|
-7.0 %
|
84
|
101
|
-16.4 %
|
Canadian Equities1 (matched shares, k)
|
120,591
|
141,606
|
-14.8 %
|
118,255
|
2.0 %
|
137,531
|
57,524
|
139.1 %
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
8,730
|
10,226
|
-14.6 %
|
8,727
|
0.0 %
|
10,314
|
11,863
|
-13.1 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k)
|
90,994
|
116,868
|
-22.1 %
|
96,663
|
-5.9 %
|
634,938
|
814,373
|
-22.0 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k)
|
844
|
839
|
0.5 %
|
843
|
0.1 %
|
5,064
|
5,304
|
-4.5 %
|
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
|
688
|
877
|
-21.5 %
|
655
|
5.0 %
|
719
|
863
|
-16.7 %
|
Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)
|
164
|
147
|
11.7 %
|
226
|
-27.5 %
|
184
|
149
|
23.6 %
|
Global FX ($, mn)
|
44,834
|
40,521
|
10.6 %
|
41,807
|
7.2 %
|
43,726
|
40,769
|
7.3 %
|
1 Canadian Equities data includes MATCHNow and NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022 onwards. Before June 2022 it included MATCHNow only.
2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.
June and Second Quarter 2023 Trading Volume Highlights
- Cboe's proprietary product suite reported multiple new volume records in June, including:
- Combined ADV of 3.9 million contracts, the highest month on record
- New quarterly S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV record of 2.8 million contracts
- New monthly SPX options ADV record of 2.9 million contracts
- Mini S&P 500 Index (XSP) options monthly ADV of 69k contracts, the highest since January 2021
- Russell 2000 Index (RUT) options monthly ADV of 71k contracts, the highest since November 2021
Global FX
- Cboe FX's London Spot matching engine reported ADV of
$11.0 billion, its second most active month ever.
Second-Quarter 2023 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance
The projected RPC/net capture metrics for the second quarter of 2023 are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended June 30, 2023, will not differ materially from these projections.
|
(In USD unless stated otherwise)
|
Three-Months Ended
|
Product:
|
2Q Projection
|
May-2023
|
Apr-2023
|
Mar-2023
|
Multiply-Listed Options (per contract)
|
0.063
|
0.065
|
0.065
|
0.064
|
Index Options
|
0.880
|
0.881
|
0.885
|
0.889
|
Total Options
|
0.273
|
0.278
|
0.274
|
0.267
|
Futures (per contract)
|
1.826
|
1.768
|
1.743
|
1.725
|
|
0.021
|
0.017
|
0.017
|
0.019
|
|
0.120
|
0.115
|
0.112
|
0.113
|
Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares)
|
CAD 4.055
|
CAD 4.095
|
CAD 4.039
|
CAD 4.039
|
European Equities (per matched notional value)
|
0.227
|
0.219
|
0.217
|
0.215
|
Australian Equities (per matched notional value)
|
0.165
|
0.158
|
0.155
|
0.160
|
Japanese Equities (per matched notional value)
|
0.255
|
0.254
|
0.250
|
0.243
|
Global FX (per
|
2.679
|
2.651
|
2.651
|
2.642
|
Cboe Clear Europe Fee per Trade Cleared
|
€ 0.008
|
€ 0.008
|
€ 0.008
|
€ 0.008
|
Cboe Clear Europe Net Fee per Settlement
|
€ 0.867
|
€ 0.887
|
€ 0.887
|
€ 0.953
The above represents average revenue per contract (RPC) or net capture is based on a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. For Options and Futures, the average RPC represents total net transaction fees recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period for options exchanges: BZX Options, Cboe Options, C2 Options and EDGX Options; futures include contracts traded on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE). For