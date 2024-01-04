Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For December And Full Year 2023

Date 04/01/2024

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported December and full year 2023 trading volume statistics and projected rate per contract/net revenue capture for the fourth quarter of 2023 across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain December and full year 2023 trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date









Dec 2023

Dec 2022

%

Chg

Nov
 2023

 
 Chg

Dec

2023

Dec

2022

 
 Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

10,472

10,615

-1.4 %

10,436

0.3 %

10,814

10,784

0.3 %

Index options (contracts, k)

3,984

3,222

23.7 %

3,972

0.3 %

3,800

2,847

33.4 %

Futures (contracts, k)

201.1

191

5.2 %

203

-0.9 %

223

218

2.3 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,670

1,345

24.2 %

1,350

23.7 %

1,414

1,614

-12.4 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

68

70

-3.0 %

72

-5.8 %

78

90

-13.7 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

151,854

152,571

-0.5 %

137,443

10.5 %

136,110

91,769

48.3 %

European Equities (€, mn)

8,816

8,522

3.4 %

8,922

-1.2 %

9,398

10,829

-13.2 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)

83,648

95,940

-12.8 %

97,892

-14.6 %

1,172,028

1,499,898

-21.9 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)

770

821

-6.2 %

869

-11.4 %

10,045

10,341

-2.9 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

777

661

17.6 %

681

14.2 %

704

784

-10.2 %

Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)

192

59

223.3 %

182

5.9 %

177

143

23.5 %

Global FX ADNV ($, mn)

45,600

35,870

27.1 %

47,272

-3.5 %

44,706

40,906

9.3 %

Canadian Equities data includes MATCHNow and NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022 onwards. Before June 2022 it included MATCHNow only.

2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

December and Full Year 2023 Trading Volume Highlights

US Options

  • Total volume across Cboe's four options exchanges was 3.7 billion contracts in 2023, the fourth consecutive record-breaking year
  • Total options ADV reached an all-time high of 14.6 million contracts traded per day in 2023
  • Cboe's proprietary product suite set several volume records for the year, including:
    • S&P 500 Index (SPX) options traded a total of 729.3 million contracts, with an ADV of 2.9 million contracts
    • Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options traded a total of 185.7 million contracts, with an ADV of 743 thousand contracts
  • Trading in SPX options set a new single-day volume record on December 14, 2023 with 4.8 million contracts traded

 

Global FX

  • Global FX reported several records for full year 2023, including:
    • Overall Spot ADV of $43.6 billion
    • Cboe SEF (Swap Execution Facility) Non-Deliverable Forwards ADV of $1.1 billion

 

Fourth-Quarter 2023 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

The projected RPC/net capture metrics for the fourth quarter of 2023 are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended December 31, 2023, will not differ materially from these projections.

(In USD unless stated otherwise) 

Three-Months Ended 

 Product: 

4Q Projection

Nov-2023

Oct-2023

Sept-2023

Multiply-Listed Options (per contract)

0.061

0.057

0.056

0.055

Index Options

0.909

0.901

0.900

0.894

Total Options

0.298

0.293

0.286

0.270

Futures (per contract)

1.748

1.726

1.714

1.753

U.S. Equities - Exchange (per 100 touched shares)

0.015

0.021

0.022

0.022

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (per 100 touched shares)

0.142

0.136

0.135

0.129

Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares)

CAD 3.925

CAD 3.909

CAD 3.907

CAD 3.976

European Equities (per matched notional value)

0.230

0.231

0.229

0.232

Australian Equities (per matched notional value)

0.161

0.159

0.155

0.155

Japanese Equities (per matched notional value)

0.235

0.236

0.242

0.257

Global FX (per one million dollars traded)

2.616

2.609

2.627

2.643

Cboe Clear Europe Fee per Trade Cleared

€ 0.010

€ 0.009

€ 0.010

€ 0.010

Cboe Clear Europe Net Fee per Settlement

€ 0.923

€ 0.922

€ 0.919

€ 0.927

The above represents average revenue per contract (RPC) or net capture is based on a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.

  • For Options and Futures, the average RPC represents total net transaction fees recognized for the period divided by total contracts traded during the period for options exchanges: BZX Options, Cboe Options, C2 Options and EDGX Options; futures include contracts traded on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE).
  • For U.S. Equities, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments and routing and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA and the number of trading days for the period.
  • For U.S. Equities – Off-Exchange, "net capture per 100 touched shares" refers to transaction fees less OMS/EMS costs and clearing costs divided by the product of one-hundredth ADV of touched shares on BIDS Trading and the number of trading days for the period.
  • For Canadian Equities, "net capture per 10,000 touched shares" refers to transaction fees divided by the product of one-ten thousandth ADV of shares for MATCHNow and the number of trading days for the period and includes revenue from NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022.
  • For European Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in British pounds divided by the product of ADNV in British pounds of shares matched on Cboe Europe Equities and the number of trading days.
  • For Australian Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in Australian Dollars divided by the product of ADNV in Australian Dollars of shares matched on Cboe Australia and the number of trading days.
  • For Japanese Equities, "net capture per matched notional value" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments in Japanese Yen divided by the product of ADNV in Japanese Yen of shares matched on Cboe Japan and the number of trading days.
  • For Global FX, "net capture per one million dollars traded" refers to transaction fees less liquidity payments, if any, divided by the Spot and SEF products of one-thousandth of ADNV traded on the Cboe FX Markets and the number of trading days, divided by two, which represents the buyer and seller that are both charged on the transaction.
  • For Cboe Clear Europe, "Fee per Trade Cleared" refers to clearing fees divided by number of non-interoperable trades cleared and "Net Fee per Settlement" refers to settlement fees less direct costs incurred to settle divided by the number of settlements executed after netting.
