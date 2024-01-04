Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For December And Full Year 2023

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported December and full year 2023 trading volume statistics and projected rate per contract/net revenue capture for the fourth quarter of 2023 across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain December and full year 2023 trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Dec 2023 Dec 2022 % Chg Nov

2023 %

Chg Dec 2023 Dec 2022 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 10,472 10,615 -1.4 % 10,436 0.3 % 10,814 10,784 0.3 % Index options (contracts, k) 3,984 3,222 23.7 % 3,972 0.3 % 3,800 2,847 33.4 % Futures (contracts, k) 201.1 191 5.2 % 203 -0.9 % 223 218 2.3 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,670 1,345 24.2 % 1,350 23.7 % 1,414 1,614 -12.4 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 68 70 -3.0 % 72 -5.8 % 78 90 -13.7 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 151,854 152,571 -0.5 % 137,443 10.5 % 136,110 91,769 48.3 % European Equities (€, mn) 8,816 8,522 3.4 % 8,922 -1.2 % 9,398 10,829 -13.2 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 83,648 95,940 -12.8 % 97,892 -14.6 % 1,172,028 1,499,898 -21.9 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 770 821 -6.2 % 869 -11.4 % 10,045 10,341 -2.9 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 777 661 17.6 % 681 14.2 % 704 784 -10.2 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 192 59 223.3 % 182 5.9 % 177 143 23.5 % Global FX ADNV ($, mn) 45,600 35,870 27.1 % 47,272 -3.5 % 44,706 40,906 9.3 %

1 Canadian Equities data includes MATCHNow and NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022 onwards. Before June 2022 it included MATCHNow only. 2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

December and Full Year 2023 Trading Volume Highlights

US Options

Total volume across Cboe's four options exchanges was 3.7 billion contracts in 2023, the fourth consecutive record-breaking year

Total options ADV reached an all-time high of 14.6 million contracts traded per day in 2023

Cboe's proprietary product suite set several volume records for the year, including: S&P 500 Index (SPX) options traded a total of 729.3 million contracts, with an ADV of 2.9 million contracts Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options traded a total of 185.7 million contracts, with an ADV of 743 thousand contracts

Trading in SPX options set a new single-day volume record on December 14, 2023 with 4.8 million contracts traded

Global FX

Global FX reported several records for full year 2023, including: Overall Spot ADV of $43.6 billion Cboe SEF (Swap Execution Facility) Non-Deliverable Forwards ADV of $1.1 billion



Fourth-Quarter 2023 RPC/Net Revenue Capture Guidance

The projected RPC/net capture metrics for the fourth quarter of 2023 are estimated, preliminary and may change. There can be no assurance that our final RPC for the three months ended December 31, 2023, will not differ materially from these projections.

(In USD unless stated otherwise)

Three-Months Ended Product: 4Q Projection Nov-2023 Oct-2023 Sept-2023 Multiply-Listed Options (per contract) 0.061 0.057 0.056 0.055 Index Options 0.909 0.901 0.900 0.894 Total Options 0.298 0.293 0.286 0.270 Futures (per contract) 1.748 1.726 1.714 1.753 U.S. Equities - Exchange (per 100 touched shares) 0.015 0.021 0.022 0.022 U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (per 100 touched shares) 0.142 0.136 0.135 0.129 Canadian Equities (per 10,000 touched shares) CAD 3.925 CAD 3.909 CAD 3.907 CAD 3.976 European Equities (per matched notional value) 0.230 0.231 0.229 0.232 Australian Equities (per matched notional value) 0.161 0.159 0.155 0.155 Japanese Equities (per matched notional value) 0.235 0.236 0.242 0.257 Global FX (per one million dollars traded) 2.616 2.609 2.627 2.643 Cboe Clear Europe Fee per Trade Cleared € 0.010 € 0.009 € 0.010 € 0.010 Cboe Clear Europe Net Fee per Settlement € 0.923 € 0.922 € 0.919 € 0.927

The above represents average revenue per contract (RPC) or net capture is based on a three-month rolling average, reported on a one-month lag. Average transaction fees per contract can be affected by various factors, including exchange fee rates, volume-based discounts and transaction mix by contract type and product type.