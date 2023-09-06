Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For August 2023

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported August monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain August trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
Aug
|
Aug
|
%
Chg
|
Jul
|
%
|
Aug
|
Aug
|
%
|
Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)
|
11,007
|
10,464
|
5.2 %
|
11,037
|
-0.3 %
|
10,888
|
10,570
|
3.0 %
|
Index options (contracts, k)
|
3,825
|
2,715
|
40.9 %
|
3,444
|
11.1 %
|
3,641
|
2,578
|
41.3 %
|
Futures (contracts, k)
|
240
|
192
|
25.4 %
|
212
|
13.3 %
|
218
|
225
|
-3.3 %
|
|
1,346
|
1,409
|
-4.5 %
|
1,360
|
-1.1 %
|
1,414
|
1,683
|
-16.0 %
|
|
72
|
84
|
-15.0 %
|
70
|
1.8 %
|
81
|
96
|
-15.5 %
|
Canadian Equities1 (matched shares, k)
|
118,919
|
115,819
|
2.7 %
|
119,105
|
-0.2 %
|
132,900
|
71,545
|
85.8 %
|
European Equities (€, mn)
|
7,242
|
8,377
|
-13.6 %
|
8,258
|
-12.3 %
|
9,652
|
11,168
|
-13.6 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k)
|
85,010
|
106,020
|
-19.8 %
|
83,548
|
1.7 %
|
803,496
|
1,032,659
|
-22.2 %
|
Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k)
|
858
|
883
|
-2.8 %
|
798
|
7.6 %
|
6,719
|
6,992
|
-3.9 %
|
Australian Equities (AUD, mn)
|
661
|
706
|
-6.4 %
|
623
|
6.0 %
|
699
|
812
|
-13.9 %
|
Japanese Equities (JPY, bn)
|
176
|
164
|
7.9 %
|
79
|
122.3 %
|
170
|
153
|
11.5 %
|
Global FX ($, mn)
|
42,139
|
38,031
|
10.8 %
|
44,948
|
-6.2 %
|
43,664
|
40,201
|
8.6 %
1 Canadian Equities data includes MATCHNow and NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022 onwards. Before June 2022 it included MATCHNow only.
2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.
August 2023 Trading Volume Highlights
- Total volume across Cboe's four options exchanges was more than 341.1 million contracts in August, the highest month on record
- Trading in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options set multiple new volume records for the month, including:
- New monthly ADV record of 3.0 million contracts
- New monthly ADV record of 81,500 contracts during the Global Trading Hours (GTH) session