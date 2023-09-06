BV_Trial Banner.gif
Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For August 2023

Date 06/09/2023

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported August monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.


 

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain August trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

 

Canadian Equities data includes MATCHNow and NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022 onwards. Before June 2022 it included MATCHNow only.
2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

August 2023 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

  • Total volume across Cboe's four options exchanges was more than 341.1 million contracts in August, the highest month on record
  • Trading in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options set multiple new volume records for the month, including:
    • New monthly ADV record of 3.0 million contracts
    • New monthly ADV record of 81,500 contracts during the Global Trading Hours (GTH) session
