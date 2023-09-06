Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume For August 2023

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported August monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.





The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain August trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Aug

2023 Aug

2022 % Chg Jul

2023 %

Chg Aug

2023 Aug

2022 %

Chg Multiply-listed options (contracts, k) 11,007 10,464 5.2 % 11,037 -0.3 % 10,888 10,570 3.0 % Index options (contracts, k) 3,825 2,715 40.9 % 3,444 11.1 % 3,641 2,578 41.3 % Futures (contracts, k) 240 192 25.4 % 212 13.3 % 218 225 -3.3 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,346 1,409 -4.5 % 1,360 -1.1 % 1,414 1,683 -16.0 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 72 84 -15.0 % 70 1.8 % 81 96 -15.5 % Canadian Equities1 (matched shares, k) 118,919 115,819 2.7 % 119,105 -0.2 % 132,900 71,545 85.8 % European Equities (€, mn) 7,242 8,377 -13.6 % 8,258 -12.3 % 9,652 11,168 -13.6 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades2 (k) 85,010 106,020 -19.8 % 83,548 1.7 % 803,496 1,032,659 -22.2 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements2 (k) 858 883 -2.8 % 798 7.6 % 6,719 6,992 -3.9 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 661 706 -6.4 % 623 6.0 % 699 812 -13.9 % Japanese Equities (JPY, bn) 176 164 7.9 % 79 122.3 % 170 153 11.5 % Global FX ($, mn) 42,139 38,031 10.8 % 44,948 -6.2 % 43,664 40,201 8.6 %

1 Canadian Equities data includes MATCHNow and NEO (now operating as Cboe Canada) from June 2022 onwards. Before June 2022 it included MATCHNow only.

2 Cboe Clear Europe figures are totals (not ADV) for the months and years-to-date. As of April 2023, data has been restated to reflect both On-Book and Off-Book cleared trades.

August 2023 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options