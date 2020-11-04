 Skip to main Content
Cboe Global Markets Reports October 2020 Trading Volume

Date 04/11/2020

  • Total options ADV up 27 percent from October 2019
  • Total U.S. equities ADV up 29 percent from October 2019
  • ADV in VIX options and Mini-SPX options both up 35 percent from September 2020
  • Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange market share in October 2020 reaches new all-time high


Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today reported October monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of October and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. In addition, a supplemental data sheet that provides electronic trading statistics for Cboe Options Exchange is available on the website.

Monthly Trading Volume

Year-To-Date

October

October

%

September

%

October

October

%

2020

2019

Chg

2020

Chg

2020

2019

Chg

OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

23

21

211

211

Total Volume 

207,194

170,944

21.2%

214,107

-3.2%

2,111,399

1,553,277

35.9%

Total ADV 

9,418

7,432

26.7%

10,196

-7.6%

10,007

7,362

35.9%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

23

21

211

211

Total Volume

3,312

5,441

-9.1%

4,116

-9.5%

43,880

53,625

-8.2%

Total ADV 

151

237

-6.4%

196

-23.2%

208

254

-18.2%

U.S EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

23

21

211

211

Total Volume

31,754

25,684

23.6%

32,230

-1.5%

366,916

243,859

50.5%

Total ADV

1,443

1,117

29.3%

1,535

-6.0%

1,739

1,156

50.5%

CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)*

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

N/A

21

62

N/A

Total Volume

793,721

N/A

828,786

-4.2%

2,432,065

N/A

Total ADV

37,796

N/A

39,466

-4.2%

39,227

N/A

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

23

22

215

215

Total Notional Value

€ 128,026

€ 168,940

-24.2%

€ 129,273

-1.0%

€ 1,476,718

€ 1,717,623

-14.0%

Total ADNV

€ 5,819

€ 7,345

-20.8%

€ 5,876

-1.0%

€ 6,868

€ 7,989

-14.0%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

23

22

217

217

Total Notional Value

$680,770

$728,357

-6.5%

$702,094

-3.0%

$7,513,991

$7,140,712

5.2%

Total ADNV

$30,944

$31,668

-2.3%

$31,913

-3.0%

$34,627

$32,907

5.2%

*Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on the first business day of the month, Tuesday, August 4, 2020.                   

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

October 2020 Volume Highlights

  • Each of Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges saw an increase in ADV compared to a year ago: Cboe Options up 13 percent, Cboe C2 up 19 percent, Cboe BZX up 52 percent and Cboe EDGX up 67 percent over October 2019.
  • Cboe C2 Options Exchange set a new monthly volume record with a total of 22.3 million contracts traded, surpassing the previous record of 21.5 million contracts set in September 2020.
  • ADV in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options was 492,200 contracts, up 35 percent from September 2020, and up 21 percent from October 2019.
  • ADV in Mini-SPX options (XSP) reached 29,868 contracts, up 35 percent from September 2020.
  • Total volume in Mini VIX futures (VXM) has surpassed more than 1.5 million contracts since launch on August 9.
  • ADV in Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) was 547 contracts, up 7 percent from September 2020, and up 428 percent from October 2019.
  • Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (IBIG) futures traded on CFE reached a new ADV high of 144 contracts, up 56 percent from September 2020.
  • U.S. Equities ADV year-to-date through October is up 51 percent compared to the same period last year.
  • Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange market share reached a new all-time high in October, capturing 7.8 percent of the market.
  • Global FX total ADNV year-to-date through October is up 5 percent compared to the same period last year.