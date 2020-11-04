Cboe Global Markets Reports October 2020 Trading Volume

- Total options ADV up 27 percent from October 2019
- Total U.S. equities ADV up 29 percent from October 2019
- ADV in VIX options and Mini-SPX options both up 35 percent from September 2020
- Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange market share in October 2020 reaches new all-time high
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today reported October monthly trading volume.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of October and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. In addition, a supplemental data sheet that provides electronic trading statistics for Cboe Options Exchange is available on the website.
|
Monthly Trading Volume
|
Year-To-Date
|
October
|
October
|
%
|
September
|
%
|
October
|
October
|
%
|
2020
|
2019
|
Chg
|
2020
|
Chg
|
2020
|
2019
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
23
|
21
|
211
|
211
|
Total Volume
|
207,194
|
170,944
|
21.2%
|
214,107
|
-3.2%
|
2,111,399
|
1,553,277
|
35.9%
|
Total ADV
|
9,418
|
7,432
|
26.7%
|
10,196
|
-7.6%
|
10,007
|
7,362
|
35.9%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
23
|
21
|
211
|
211
|
Total Volume
|
3,312
|
5,441
|
-9.1%
|
4,116
|
-9.5%
|
43,880
|
53,625
|
-8.2%
|
Total ADV
|
151
|
237
|
-6.4%
|
196
|
-23.2%
|
208
|
254
|
-18.2%
|
U.S EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
23
|
21
|
211
|
211
|
Total Volume
|
31,754
|
25,684
|
23.6%
|
32,230
|
-1.5%
|
366,916
|
243,859
|
50.5%
|
Total ADV
|
1,443
|
1,117
|
29.3%
|
1,535
|
-6.0%
|
1,739
|
1,156
|
50.5%
|
CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)*
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
N/A
|
21
|
62
|
N/A
|
Total Volume
|
793,721
|
N/A
|
828,786
|
-4.2%
|
2,432,065
|
N/A
|
Total ADV
|
37,796
|
N/A
|
39,466
|
-4.2%
|
39,227
|
N/A
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
23
|
22
|
215
|
215
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 128,026
|
€ 168,940
|
-24.2%
|
€ 129,273
|
-1.0%
|
€ 1,476,718
|
€ 1,717,623
|
-14.0%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 5,819
|
€ 7,345
|
-20.8%
|
€ 5,876
|
-1.0%
|
€ 6,868
|
€ 7,989
|
-14.0%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
23
|
22
|
217
|
217
|
Total Notional Value
|
$680,770
|
$728,357
|
-6.5%
|
$702,094
|
-3.0%
|
$7,513,991
|
$7,140,712
|
5.2%
|
Total ADNV
|
$30,944
|
$31,668
|
-2.3%
|
$31,913
|
-3.0%
|
$34,627
|
$32,907
|
5.2%
|
*Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on the first business day of the month, Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
|
ADV= average daily volume
|
ADNV= average daily notional value
October 2020 Volume Highlights
- Each of Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges saw an increase in ADV compared to a year ago: Cboe Options up 13 percent, Cboe C2 up 19 percent, Cboe BZX up 52 percent and Cboe EDGX up 67 percent over October 2019.
- Cboe C2 Options Exchange set a new monthly volume record with a total of 22.3 million contracts traded, surpassing the previous record of 21.5 million contracts set in September 2020.
- ADV in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options was 492,200 contracts, up 35 percent from September 2020, and up 21 percent from October 2019.
- ADV in Mini-SPX options (XSP) reached 29,868 contracts, up 35 percent from September 2020.
- Total volume in Mini VIX futures (VXM) has surpassed more than 1.5 million contracts since launch on August 9.
- ADV in Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) was 547 contracts, up 7 percent from September 2020, and up 428 percent from October 2019.
- Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (IBIG) futures traded on CFE reached a new ADV high of 144 contracts, up 56 percent from September 2020.
- U.S. Equities ADV year-to-date through October is up 51 percent compared to the same period last year.
- Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange market share reached a new all-time high in October, capturing 7.8 percent of the market.
- Global FX total ADNV year-to-date through October is up 5 percent compared to the same period last year.