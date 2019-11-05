Cboe Global Markets Reports October 2019 Trading Volume - European Equities ADNV Up 5.7% Over September 2019 Global FX ADNV Up 4.3% Over September 2019

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported October monthly trading volume.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of October and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
|
Year-To-Date
|
October
|
October
|
%
|
September
|
%
|
October
|
October
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Chg
|
2019
|
Chg
|
2019
|
2018
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
23
|
20
|
211
|
211
|
Total Volume
|
170,944
|
215,145
|
-20.5%
|
159,734
|
7.0%
|
1,553,277
|
1,648,041
|
-5.8%
|
Total ADV
|
7,432
|
9,354
|
-20.5%
|
7,987
|
-6.9%
|
7,362
|
7,811
|
-5.8%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
23
|
20
|
211
|
211
|
Total Volume
|
5,441
|
9,716
|
-44.0%
|
4,732
|
15.0%
|
53,625
|
63,701
|
-15.8%
|
Total ADV
|
237
|
422
|
-44.0%
|
237
|
--
|
254
|
302
|
-15.8%
|
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
23
|
20
|
211
|
211
|
Total Volume
|
25,684
|
35,954
|
-28.6%
|
24,143
|
6.4%
|
243,859
|
278,885
|
-12.6%
|
Total ADV
|
1,117
|
1,563
|
-28.6%
|
1,207
|
-7.5%
|
1,156
|
1,322
|
-12.6%
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
23
|
21
|
215
|
215
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 168,940
|
€ 275,753
|
-38.7%
|
€ 145,992
|
15.7%
|
€ 1,717,623
|
€ 2,251,780
|
-23.7%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 7,345
|
€ 11,989
|
-38.7%
|
€ 6,952
|
5.7%
|
€ 7,989
|
€ 10,473
|
-23.7%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
23
|
21
|
217
|
217
|
Total Notional Value
|
$728,357
|
$841,215
|
-13.4%
|
$637,705
|
14.2%
|
$7,140,712
|
$8,245,634
|
-13.4%
|
Total ADNV
|
$31,668
|
$36,575
|
-13.4%
|
$30,367
|
4.3%
|
$32,907
|
$37,998
|
-13.4%
|
ADV= average daily volume
|
ADNV= average daily notional value