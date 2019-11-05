 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Cboe Global Markets Reports October 2019 Trading Volume - European Equities ADNV Up 5.7% Over September 2019 Global FX ADNV Up 4.3% Over September 2019

Date 05/11/2019

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported October monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of October and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.   

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date

October

October

%

September

%

October

October

%

2019

2018

Chg

2019

Chg

2019

2018

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23

20

211

211

Total Volume 

170,944

215,145

-20.5%

159,734

7.0%

1,553,277

1,648,041

-5.8%

Total ADV 

7,432

9,354

-20.5%

7,987

-6.9%

7,362

7,811

-5.8%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23

20

211

211

Total Volume

5,441

9,716

-44.0%

4,732

15.0%

53,625

63,701

-15.8%

Total ADV 

237

422

-44.0%

237

--

254

302

-15.8%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23

20

211

211

Total Volume

25,684

35,954

-28.6%

24,143

6.4%

243,859

278,885

-12.6%

Total ADV

1,117

1,563

-28.6%

1,207

-7.5%

1,156

1,322

-12.6%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23

21

215

215

Total Notional Value

€ 168,940

€ 275,753

-38.7%

€ 145,992

15.7%

€ 1,717,623

€ 2,251,780

-23.7%

Total ADNV

€ 7,345

€ 11,989

-38.7%

€ 6,952

5.7%

€ 7,989

€ 10,473

-23.7%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23

21

217

217

Total Notional Value

$728,357

$841,215

-13.4%

$637,705

14.2%

$7,140,712

$8,245,634

-13.4%

Total ADNV

$31,668

$36,575

-13.4%

$30,367

4.3%

$32,907

$37,998

-13.4%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value