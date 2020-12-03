 Skip to main Content
Cboe Global Markets Reports November 2020 Trading Volume

Date 03/12/2020

  • U.S. Equities total ADV up 51 percent from November 2019
  • European Equities total ADNV up 33 percent from November 2019
  • Options total ADV up 50 percent from November 2019
  • ADV in VIX options up 37 percent from November 2019
  • Global FX total ADNV up 32 percent from November 2019

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today reported November monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of November and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. In addition, a supplemental data sheet that provides electronic trading statistics for Cboe Options Exchange is available on the website.

Monthly Trading Volume

Year-To-Date

November

November

%

October

%

November

November

%

2020

2019

Chg

2020

Chg

2020

2019

Chg

OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

20

22

231

231

Total Volume 

217,088

144,869

49.9%

207,194

4.8%

2,328,487

1,698,146

37.1%

Total ADV 

10,854

7,243

49.9%

9,418

15.3%

10,080

7,351

37.1%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

20

22

231

231

Total Volume

3,503

4,372

-19.9%

3,312

5.8%

47,383

57,996

-18.3%

Total ADV 

175

219

-19.9%

151

16.4%

205

251

-18.3%

U.S EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

20

22

231

231

Total Volume

34,495

22,828

51.1%

31,754

8.6%

401,411

266,686

50.5%

Total ADV

1,725

1,141

51.1%

1,443

19.5%

1,738

1,154

50.5%

CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)*

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

N/A

21

83

N/A

Total Volume

999,209

 N/A

793,721

25.9%

3,431,274

 N/A

Total ADV

47,581

 N/A

37,796

25.9%

41,341

 N/A

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21

22

236

236

Total Notional Value

€ 172,358

€ 129,607

33.0%

€ 128,026

34.6%

€ 1,649,076

€ 1,847,231

-10.7%

Total ADNV

€ 8,208

€ 6,172

33.0%

€ 5,819

41.0%

€ 6,988

€ 7,827

-10.7%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21

22

238

238

Total Notional Value

$789,053

$598,304

31.9%

$680,770

15.9%

$8,303,044

$7,739,017

7.3%

Total ADNV

$37,574

$28,491

31.9%

$30,944

21.4%

$34,887

$32,517

7.3%

*Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on the first business day of the month, Tuesday, August 4, 2020.          
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value

November 2020 Volume Highlights

  • Each of Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges saw an increase in ADV compared to a year ago: Cboe Options up 28 percent, Cboe C2 up 40 percent, Cboe BZX up 88 percent and Cboe EDGX up 122 percent from November 2019.
  • Cboe C2 Options Exchange set a new monthly ADV record with 1,035,338 contracts, surpassing the previous record of 1,033,882 contracts set in February 2020.
  • ADV in S&P 500® Index (SPX) options was more than 1,050,000 contracts, up 1.5 percent from October 2020.
  • ADV in Russell 2000® Index options was more than 41,000 contracts, up 16 percent from November 2019.
  • Options on the MSCI® Emerging Markets (MXEF) Index set a new monthly ADV record with more than 2,000 contracts, surpassing the previous record of 1,877 contracts set in April 2020.
  • ADV in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options was more than 534,000 contracts, up 37 percent from November 2019.
  • ADV in Cboe VIX futures was nearly 163,000 contracts, up 20 percent from October 2020.
  • Total volume in Mini VIX futures (VXM) has surpassed more than 1.7 million contracts since launch on August 9.
  • ADV in Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) was more than 670 contracts, up 23 percent from October 2020, and up 604 percent from November 2019.
  • On November 27, IBHY futures set a new high in open interest, reaching 1100 contracts and $157 million notional.
  • Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (IBIG) futures monthly ADV on CFE was nearly 220 contracts, up 52 percent from October 2020.