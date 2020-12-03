Cboe Global Markets Reports November 2020 Trading Volume

- U.S. Equities total ADV up 51 percent from November 2019
- European Equities total ADNV up 33 percent from November 2019
- Options total ADV up 50 percent from November 2019
- ADV in VIX options up 37 percent from November 2019
- Global FX total ADNV up 32 percent from November 2019
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today reported November monthly trading volume.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of November and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. In addition, a supplemental data sheet that provides electronic trading statistics for Cboe Options Exchange is available on the website.
|
Monthly Trading Volume
|
Year-To-Date
|
November
|
November
|
%
|
October
|
%
|
November
|
November
|
%
|
2020
|
2019
|
Chg
|
2020
|
Chg
|
2020
|
2019
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
22
|
231
|
231
|
Total Volume
|
217,088
|
144,869
|
49.9%
|
207,194
|
4.8%
|
2,328,487
|
1,698,146
|
37.1%
|
Total ADV
|
10,854
|
7,243
|
49.9%
|
9,418
|
15.3%
|
10,080
|
7,351
|
37.1%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
22
|
231
|
231
|
Total Volume
|
3,503
|
4,372
|
-19.9%
|
3,312
|
5.8%
|
47,383
|
57,996
|
-18.3%
|
Total ADV
|
175
|
219
|
-19.9%
|
151
|
16.4%
|
205
|
251
|
-18.3%
|
U.S EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
22
|
231
|
231
|
Total Volume
|
34,495
|
22,828
|
51.1%
|
31,754
|
8.6%
|
401,411
|
266,686
|
50.5%
|
Total ADV
|
1,725
|
1,141
|
51.1%
|
1,443
|
19.5%
|
1,738
|
1,154
|
50.5%
|
CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)*
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
N/A
|
21
|
83
|
N/A
|
Total Volume
|
999,209
|
N/A
|
793,721
|
25.9%
|
3,431,274
|
N/A
|
Total ADV
|
47,581
|
N/A
|
37,796
|
25.9%
|
41,341
|
N/A
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
22
|
236
|
236
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 172,358
|
€ 129,607
|
33.0%
|
€ 128,026
|
34.6%
|
€ 1,649,076
|
€ 1,847,231
|
-10.7%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 8,208
|
€ 6,172
|
33.0%
|
€ 5,819
|
41.0%
|
€ 6,988
|
€ 7,827
|
-10.7%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
22
|
238
|
238
|
Total Notional Value
|
$789,053
|
$598,304
|
31.9%
|
$680,770
|
15.9%
|
$8,303,044
|
$7,739,017
|
7.3%
|
Total ADNV
|
$37,574
|
$28,491
|
31.9%
|
$30,944
|
21.4%
|
$34,887
|
$32,517
|
7.3%
*Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on the first business day of the month, Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
November 2020 Volume Highlights
- Each of Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges saw an increase in ADV compared to a year ago: Cboe Options up 28 percent, Cboe C2 up 40 percent, Cboe BZX up 88 percent and Cboe EDGX up 122 percent from November 2019.
- Cboe C2 Options Exchange set a new monthly ADV record with 1,035,338 contracts, surpassing the previous record of 1,033,882 contracts set in February 2020.
- ADV in S&P 500® Index (SPX) options was more than 1,050,000 contracts, up 1.5 percent from October 2020.
- ADV in Russell 2000® Index options was more than 41,000 contracts, up 16 percent from November 2019.
- Options on the MSCI® Emerging Markets (MXEF) Index set a new monthly ADV record with more than 2,000 contracts, surpassing the previous record of 1,877 contracts set in April 2020.
- ADV in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options was more than 534,000 contracts, up 37 percent from November 2019.
- ADV in Cboe VIX futures was nearly 163,000 contracts, up 20 percent from October 2020.
- Total volume in Mini VIX futures (VXM) has surpassed more than 1.7 million contracts since launch on August 9.
- ADV in Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) was more than 670 contracts, up 23 percent from October 2020, and up 604 percent from November 2019.
- On November 27, IBHY futures set a new high in open interest, reaching 1100 contracts and $157 million notional.
- Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (IBIG) futures monthly ADV on CFE was nearly 220 contracts, up 52 percent from October 2020.