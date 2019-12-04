Cboe Global Markets Reports November 2019 Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported November monthly trading volume.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of November and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
|
Year-To-Date
|
November
|
November
|
%
|
October
|
%
|
November
|
November
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Chg
|
2019
|
Chg
|
2019
|
2018
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
21
|
23
|
231
|
232
|
Total Volume
|
144,869
|
162,138
|
-10.7%
|
170,944
|
-15.3%
|
1,698,146
|
1,810,179
|
-6.2%
|
Total ADV
|
7,243
|
7,721
|
-6.2%
|
7,432
|
-2.5%
|
7,351
|
7,802
|
-5.8%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
21
|
23
|
231
|
232
|
Total Volume
|
4,372
|
5,696
|
-23.2%
|
5,441
|
-19.6%
|
57,996
|
69,397
|
-16.4%
|
Total ADV
|
219
|
271
|
-19.4%
|
237
|
-7.6%
|
251
|
299
|
-16.1%
|
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
21
|
23
|
231
|
232
|
Total Volume
|
22,828
|
28,313
|
-19.4%
|
25,684
|
-11.1%
|
266,686
|
307,198
|
-13.2%
|
Total ADV
|
1,141
|
1,348
|
-15.3%
|
1,117
|
2.2%
|
1,154
|
1,324
|
-12.8%
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
236
|
237
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 129,607
|
€ 226,959
|
-42.9%
|
€ 168,940
|
-23.3%
|
€ 1,847,231
|
€ 2,478,739
|
-25.5%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 6,172
|
€ 10,316
|
-40.2%
|
€ 7,345
|
-16.0%
|
€ 7,827
|
€ 10,459
|
-25.2%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
238
|
239
|
Total Notional Value
|
$598,304
|
$766,930
|
-22.0%
|
$728,357
|
-17.9%
|
$7,739,017
|
$9,012,564
|
-14.1%
|
Total ADNV
|
$28,491
|
$34,860
|
-18.3%
|
$31,668
|
-10.0%
|
$32,517
|
$37,709
|
-13.8%
|
ADV= average daily volume
|
ADNV= average daily notional value