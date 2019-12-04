 Skip to main Content
Cboe Global Markets Reports November 2019 Trading Volume

Date 04/12/2019

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported November monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of November and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.   

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date

November

November

%

October

%

November

November

%

2019

2018

Chg

2019

Chg

2019

2018

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

21

23

231

232

Total Volume 

144,869

162,138

-10.7%

170,944

-15.3%

1,698,146

1,810,179

-6.2%

Total ADV 

7,243

7,721

-6.2%

7,432

-2.5%

7,351

7,802

-5.8%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

21

23

231

232

Total Volume

4,372

5,696

-23.2%

5,441

-19.6%

57,996

69,397

-16.4%

Total ADV 

219

271

-19.4%

237

-7.6%

251

299

-16.1%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

21

23

231

232

Total Volume

22,828

28,313

-19.4%

25,684

-11.1%

266,686

307,198

-13.2%

Total ADV

1,141

1,348

-15.3%

1,117

2.2%

1,154

1,324

-12.8%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

23

236

237

Total Notional Value

€ 129,607

€ 226,959

-42.9%

€ 168,940

-23.3%

€ 1,847,231

€ 2,478,739

-25.5%

Total ADNV

€ 6,172

€ 10,316

-40.2%

€ 7,345

-16.0%

€ 7,827

€ 10,459

-25.2%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

23

238

239

Total Notional Value

$598,304

$766,930

-22.0%

$728,357

-17.9%

$7,739,017

$9,012,564

-14.1%

Total ADNV

$28,491

$34,860

-18.3%

$31,668

-10.0%

$32,517

$37,709

-13.8%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

 