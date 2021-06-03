Cboe Global Markets Reports May 2021 Trading Volume

- Options ADV up 15 percent over May 2020
- Futures ADV up 99 percent over May 2020, with trading in IBIG futures reaching a new all-time high
- Global FX ADNV up 5 percent over May 2020, with Cboe SEF NDF trading setting a new monthly record
- European Equities ADNV up 28 percent over May 2020
- U.S. Equities ADV up 6 percent over April 2021
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today reported May monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain May trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
Trading Volume for Current Month
|
Year-To-Date
|
May
|
May
|
%
|
April
|
%
|
%
|
2021
|
2020
|
Chg
|
2021
|
Chg
|
2021
|
2020
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
21
|
102
|
103
|
Total Volume
|
220,065
|
191,428
|
15.0%
|
214,473
|
2.6%
|
1,208,060
|
1,057,599
|
14.2%
|
Total ADV
|
11,003
|
9,571
|
15.0%
|
10,213
|
7.7%
|
11,844
|
10,268
|
15.3%
|
FUTURES VOLUME (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
21
|
102
|
103
|
Total Volume
|
5,328
|
2,675
|
99.2%
|
4,178
|
27.5%
|
25,118
|
25,532
|
-1.6%
|
Total ADV
|
266
|
134
|
99.2%
|
199
|
33.9%
|
246
|
248
|
-0.7%
|
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
21
|
102
|
103
|
Total Volume
|
31,166
|
37,944
|
-17.9%
|
30,779
|
1.3%
|
196,193
|
194,368
|
0.9%
|
Total ADV
|
1,558
|
1,897
|
-17.9%
|
1,466
|
6.3%
|
1,923
|
1,887
|
1.9%
|
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
21
|
102
|
103
|
Total Volume
|
1,626
|
N/A
|
1,480
|
9.9%
|
9,178
|
N/A
|
Total ADV
|
81
|
N/A
|
70
|
15.4%
|
90
|
N/A
|
CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)2
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
N/A
|
21
|
103
|
N/A
|
Total Volume
|
986,015
|
N/A
|
1,081,784
|
-8.9%
|
6,492,074
|
N/A
|
Total ADV
|
49,301
|
N/A
|
51,514
|
-4.3%
|
63,030
|
N/A
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
20
|
104
|
105
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 151,546
|
€ 118,132
|
28.3%
|
€ 153,872
|
-1.5%
|
€ 778,721
|
€ 823,481
|
-5.4%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 7,216
|
€ 5,625
|
28.3%
|
€ 7,694
|
-6.2%
|
€ 7,488
|
€ 7,843
|
-4.5%
|
EUROCCP (thousands)3
|
Year-To-Date
|
Cleared Trades
|
102,684
|
N/A
|
96,909
|
6.0%
|
497,816
|
N/A
|
Net Settlements
|
772
|
N/A
|
771
|
0.1%
|
3,967
|
N/A
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)4
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
22
|
106
|
107
|
Total Notional Value
|
$688,812
|
$658,664
|
4.6%
|
$681,941
|
1.0%
|
$3,706,431
|
$4,076,013
|
-9.1%
|
Total ADNV
|
32,801
|
31,365
|
4.6%
|
30,997
|
5.8%
|
34,966
|
38,094
|
-8.2%
|
1
|
ADV= average daily volume
|
2Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on August 4, 2020.
|
ADNV= average daily notional value
|
3EuroCCP data reflects Cboe's acquisition of EuroCCP effective on July 1, 2020.
|
4Global FX metrics continue to include Spot and as of January 2021 include SEF products.
May Trading Volume Highlights
Options
- Average daily volume (ADV) in index options was 2 million contracts, up 14 percent from April 2021 and up 33 percent from May 2020.
- ADV in multiply-listed options was 9 million contracts, up 6 percent from April 2021 and up 12 percent from May 2020.
- ADV in S&P 500® Index (SPX) options was 1.32 million contracts, up 13 percent from April 2021 and up 22 percent from May 2020.
- ADV in Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX®) options was 613,595 contracts, up 21 percent from April 2021 and up 74 percent from May 2020.
Futures
- ADV in VIX futures (VX) was 245,727 contracts, up 32 percent from April 2021 and up 86 percent from May 2020.
- ADV in Mini VIX futures (VXM) was 18,224 contracts, up 78 percent from April 2021.
- ADV in Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (IBIG) futures reached a new high of 1,122 contracts traded, up 46 percent from April 2021, representing more than
$3.3 billionin notional value.
European Equities
- Cboe's market share in Swiss securities increased from 13.4 percent to 14.5 percent in May over April 2021.
- Cboe LIS, Cboe Europe's block trading platform, had a market share of 25.8 percent1 during May – its highest on record.
Global FX
- Cboe SEF NDF trading saw its highest monthly ADV with
$271 millionnotional traded, up 30 percent from its prior record set in April 2021 and up 29% from May 2020.