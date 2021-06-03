 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Cboe Global Markets Reports May 2021 Trading Volume

Date 03/06/2021

  • Options ADV up 15 percent over May 2020
  • Futures ADV up 99 percent over May 2020, with trading in IBIG futures reaching a new all-time high
  • Global FX ADNV up 5 percent over May 2020, with Cboe SEF NDF trading setting a new monthly record
  • European Equities ADNV up 28 percent over May 2020
  • U.S. Equities ADV up 6 percent over April 2021

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today reported May monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain May trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Trading Volume for Current Month

Year-To-Date
 

May

May

%

April

%

    

%

2021

2020

Chg

2021

Chg

2021

2020

Chg

OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

20

  

21

  

102

103

  

Total Volume 

220,065

191,428

15.0%

214,473

2.6%

1,208,060

1,057,599

14.2%

Total ADV 

11,003

9,571

15.0%

10,213

7.7%

11,844

10,268

15.3%

FUTURES VOLUME (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

20

  

21

  

102

103

  

Total Volume

5,328

2,675

99.2%

4,178

27.5%

25,118

25,532

-1.6%

Total ADV 

266

134

99.2%

199

33.9%

246

248

-0.7%

U.S. EQUITIES – EXCHANGE MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

20

  

21

  

102

103

  

Total Volume

31,166

37,944

-17.9%

30,779

1.3%

196,193

194,368

0.9%

Total ADV

1,558

1,897

-17.9%

1,466

6.3%

1,923

1,887

1.9%

U.S. EQUITIES – OFF-EXCHANGE MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)1

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

20

  

21

  

102

103

  

Total Volume

1,626

 N/A

  

1,480

9.9%

9,178

 N/A

  

Total ADV

81

 N/A

  

70

15.4%

90

 N/A

  

CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)2

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

 N/A

  

21

  

103

 N/A

  

Total Volume

986,015

 N/A

  

1,081,784

-8.9%

6,492,074

 N/A

  

Total ADV

49,301

 N/A

  

51,514

-4.3%

63,030

 N/A

  

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21

  

20

  

104

105

  

Total Notional Value

€ 151,546

€ 118,132

28.3%

€ 153,872

-1.5%

€ 778,721

€ 823,481

-5.4%

Total ADNV

€ 7,216

€ 5,625

28.3%

€ 7,694

-6.2%

€ 7,488

€ 7,843

-4.5%

EUROCCP (thousands)3

Year-To-Date

Cleared Trades

102,684

N/A

  

96,909

6.0%

497,816

 N/A

  

Net Settlements

772

N/A

  

771

0.1%

3,967

 N/A

  

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)4

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21

  

22

  

106

107

  

Total Notional Value

$688,812

$658,664

4.6%

$681,941

1.0%

$3,706,431

$4,076,013

-9.1%

Total ADNV

32,801

31,365

4.6%

30,997

5.8%

34,966

38,094

-8.2%

1U.S. Equities Off-Exchange data reflects Cboe's acquisition of BIDS Trading effective on December 31, 2020. 

ADV= average daily volume

2Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on August 4, 2020.

ADNV= average daily notional value

3EuroCCP data reflects Cboe's acquisition of EuroCCP effective on July 1, 2020.

4Global FX metrics continue to include Spot and as of January 2021 include SEF products.

May Trading Volume Highlights
Options

  • Average daily volume (ADV) in index options was 2 million contracts, up 14 percent from April 2021 and up 33 percent from May 2020.
  • ADV in multiply-listed options was 9 million contracts, up 6 percent from April 2021 and up 12 percent from May 2020.
  • ADV in S&P 500® Index (SPX) options was 1.32 million contracts, up 13 percent from April 2021 and up 22 percent from May 2020.
  • ADV in Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX®) options was 613,595 contracts, up 21 percent from April 2021 and up 74 percent from May 2020.

Futures

  • ADV in VIX futures (VX) was 245,727 contracts, up 32 percent from April 2021 and up 86 percent from May 2020.
  • ADV in Mini VIX futures (VXM) was 18,224 contracts, up 78 percent from April 2021.
  • ADV in Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (IBIG) futures reached a new high of 1,122 contracts traded, up 46 percent from April 2021, representing more than $3.3 billion in notional value.

European Equities

  • Cboe's market share in Swiss securities increased from 13.4 percent to 14.5 percent in May over April 2021.
  • Cboe LIS, Cboe Europe's block trading platform, had a market share of 25.8 percent1 during May – its highest on record.

Global FX

  • Cboe SEF NDF trading saw its highest monthly ADV with $271 million notional traded, up 30 percent from its prior record set in April 2021 and up 29% from May 2020.