Cboe Global Markets Reports May 2020 Trading Volume

Date 03/06/2020

  • Options ADV up 18 percent over May 2019
  • U.S. Equities ADV up 66 percent over May 2019
  • Cboe EDGX Options Exchange monthly ADV of more than one million contracts a new all-time high

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported May monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of May and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.   

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date

May

May

%

April

%

May

May

%

2020

2019

Chg

2020

Chg

2020

2019

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

22

21

103

104

Total Volume 

191,428

178,540

7.2%

200,828

-4.7%

1,057,599

746,285

41.7%

Total ADV 

9,571

8,115

17.9%

9,563

0.1%

10,268

7,176

43.1%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

22

21

103

104

Total Volume

2,675

7,514

-64.4%

2,343

14.2%

25,532

26,194

-2.5%

Total ADV 

134

342

-60.8%

112

19.9%

248

252

-1.6%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

22

21

103

104

Total Volume

37,944

25,199

50.6%

42,619

-11.0%

194,368

120,109

61.8%

Total ADV

1,897

1,145

65.6%

2,029

-6.5%

1,887

1,155

63.4%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

23

20

105

106

Total Notional Value

€ 118,132

€ 186,892

-36.8%

€ 123,459

-4.3%

€ 823,481

€ 943,799

-12.7%

Total ADNV

€ 5,625

€ 8,126

-30.8%

€ 6,173

-8.9%

€ 7,843

€ 8,904

-11.9%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

23

22

107

108

Total Notional Value

$658,664

$760,188

-13.4%

$643,629

2.3%

$4,076,013

$3,752,471

8.6%

Total ADNV

$31,365

$33,052

-5.1%

$29,256

7.2%

$38,094

$34,745

9.6%

ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value

May 2020 Volume Highlights

  • Cboe C2 and BZX Options Exchanges posted gains in ADV over May 2019: C2 up 30 percent and Cboe BZX up 44 percent.
  • Cboe EDGX Options Exchange set a new all-time monthly ADV record with more than 1.2 million contracts traded, up 98 percent over May 2019.
  • Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange market share reached a 52-week high for the second month in a row, capturing 6.4 percent of the market.
  • Cboe's new retail priority offering on Cboe EDGX Exchange hit a monthly ADV high of 87.7 million shares traded, up 83.5 percent over April 2020.
  • Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures traded on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE) saw record ADV of 1,240 contracts traded.

 