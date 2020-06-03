Cboe Global Markets Reports May 2020 Trading Volume

- Options ADV up 18 percent over May 2019
- U.S. Equities ADV up 66 percent over May 2019
- Cboe EDGX Options Exchange monthly ADV of more than one million contracts a new all-time high
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported May monthly trading volume.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of May and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
|
Year-To-Date
|
May
|
May
|
%
|
April
|
%
|
May
|
May
|
%
|
2020
|
2019
|
Chg
|
2020
|
Chg
|
2020
|
2019
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
22
|
21
|
103
|
104
|
Total Volume
|
191,428
|
178,540
|
7.2%
|
200,828
|
-4.7%
|
1,057,599
|
746,285
|
41.7%
|
Total ADV
|
9,571
|
8,115
|
17.9%
|
9,563
|
0.1%
|
10,268
|
7,176
|
43.1%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
22
|
21
|
103
|
104
|
Total Volume
|
2,675
|
7,514
|
-64.4%
|
2,343
|
14.2%
|
25,532
|
26,194
|
-2.5%
|
Total ADV
|
134
|
342
|
-60.8%
|
112
|
19.9%
|
248
|
252
|
-1.6%
|
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
22
|
21
|
103
|
104
|
Total Volume
|
37,944
|
25,199
|
50.6%
|
42,619
|
-11.0%
|
194,368
|
120,109
|
61.8%
|
Total ADV
|
1,897
|
1,145
|
65.6%
|
2,029
|
-6.5%
|
1,887
|
1,155
|
63.4%
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
23
|
20
|
105
|
106
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 118,132
|
€ 186,892
|
-36.8%
|
€ 123,459
|
-4.3%
|
€ 823,481
|
€ 943,799
|
-12.7%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 5,625
|
€ 8,126
|
-30.8%
|
€ 6,173
|
-8.9%
|
€ 7,843
|
€ 8,904
|
-11.9%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
23
|
22
|
107
|
108
|
Total Notional Value
|
$658,664
|
$760,188
|
-13.4%
|
$643,629
|
2.3%
|
$4,076,013
|
$3,752,471
|
8.6%
|
Total ADNV
|
$31,365
|
$33,052
|
-5.1%
|
$29,256
|
7.2%
|
$38,094
|
$34,745
|
9.6%
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
May 2020 Volume Highlights
- Cboe C2 and BZX Options Exchanges posted gains in ADV over May 2019: C2 up 30 percent and Cboe BZX up 44 percent.
- Cboe EDGX Options Exchange set a new all-time monthly ADV record with more than 1.2 million contracts traded, up 98 percent over May 2019.
- Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange market share reached a 52-week high for the second month in a row, capturing 6.4 percent of the market.
- Cboe's new retail priority offering on Cboe EDGX Exchange hit a monthly ADV high of 87.7 million shares traded, up 83.5 percent over April 2020.
- Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures traded on Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC (CFE) saw record ADV of 1,240 contracts traded.