Cboe Global Markets Reports July 2020 Trading Volume

Date 05/08/2020

  • ADV across Cboe's four options exchanges up 33 percent from July 2019
  • U.S. Equities total ADV across Cboe's four equities exchanges was up 48 percent from July 2019
  • Global FX ADNV up 9 percent from July 2019

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported July monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of July and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. In addition, a supplemental data sheet that provides electronic trading statistics for Cboe Options Exchange is available on the website.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date

July

July

%

June

%

July

July

%

2020

2019

Chg

2020

Chg

2020

2019

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

22

147

146

Total Volume 

197,011

148,264

32.9%

234,193

-15.9%

1,488,803

1,036,538

43.6%

Total ADV 

8,955

6,739

32.9%

10,645

-15.9%

10,128

7,100

42.7%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

22

147

146

Total Volume

3,157

5,189

-39.2%

4,040

-21.9%

32,729

35,515

-7.8%

Total ADV 

143

236

-39.2%

184

-21.9%

223

243

-8.5%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

22

147

146

Total Volume

35,414

23,883

48.3%

44,432

-20.3%

274,215

166,031

65.2%

Total ADV

1,610

1,086

48.3%

2,020

-20.3%

1,865

1,137

64.0%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23

22

150

149

Total Notional Value

€ 135,102

€ 154,543

-12.6%

€ 156,944

-13.9%

€ 1,115,527

€ 1,255,742

-11.2%

Total ADNV

€ 5,874

€ 6,719

-12.6%

€ 7,134

-17.7%

€ 7,437

€ 8,428

-11.8%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23

22

152

151

Total Notional Value

$690,708

$632,509

9.2%

$761,662

-9.3%

$5,528,382

$5,046,620

9.5%

Total ADNV

$30,031

$27,500

9.2%

$34,621

-13.3%

$36,371

$33,421

8.8%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

July 2020 Volume Highlights

  • Each of Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges posted gains in ADV from July 2019: Cboe Options up 12 percent, C2 up 13 percent, Cboe BZX up 66 percent and Cboe EDGX up 136 percent.
  • ADV at Cboe BZX, EDGA and EDGX Equities Exchanges was up from July 2019: Cboe BZX up 58 percent, Cboe EDGA up 0.4 percent and Cboe EDGX up 117 percent.

 