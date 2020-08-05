Cboe Global Markets Reports July 2020 Trading Volume

- ADV across Cboe's four options exchanges up 33 percent from July 2019
- U.S. Equities total ADV across Cboe's four equities exchanges was up 48 percent from July 2019
- Global FX ADNV up 9 percent from July 2019
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported July monthly trading volume.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of July and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. In addition, a supplemental data sheet that provides electronic trading statistics for Cboe Options Exchange is available on the website.
|
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
|
Year-To-Date
|
July
|
July
|
%
|
June
|
%
|
July
|
July
|
%
|
2020
|
2019
|
Chg
|
2020
|
Chg
|
2020
|
2019
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
22
|
147
|
146
|
Total Volume
|
197,011
|
148,264
|
32.9%
|
234,193
|
-15.9%
|
1,488,803
|
1,036,538
|
43.6%
|
Total ADV
|
8,955
|
6,739
|
32.9%
|
10,645
|
-15.9%
|
10,128
|
7,100
|
42.7%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
22
|
147
|
146
|
Total Volume
|
3,157
|
5,189
|
-39.2%
|
4,040
|
-21.9%
|
32,729
|
35,515
|
-7.8%
|
Total ADV
|
143
|
236
|
-39.2%
|
184
|
-21.9%
|
223
|
243
|
-8.5%
|
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
22
|
147
|
146
|
Total Volume
|
35,414
|
23,883
|
48.3%
|
44,432
|
-20.3%
|
274,215
|
166,031
|
65.2%
|
Total ADV
|
1,610
|
1,086
|
48.3%
|
2,020
|
-20.3%
|
1,865
|
1,137
|
64.0%
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
23
|
22
|
150
|
149
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 135,102
|
€ 154,543
|
-12.6%
|
€ 156,944
|
-13.9%
|
€ 1,115,527
|
€ 1,255,742
|
-11.2%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 5,874
|
€ 6,719
|
-12.6%
|
€ 7,134
|
-17.7%
|
€ 7,437
|
€ 8,428
|
-11.8%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
23
|
23
|
22
|
152
|
151
|
Total Notional Value
|
$690,708
|
$632,509
|
9.2%
|
$761,662
|
-9.3%
|
$5,528,382
|
$5,046,620
|
9.5%
|
Total ADNV
|
$30,031
|
$27,500
|
9.2%
|
$34,621
|
-13.3%
|
$36,371
|
$33,421
|
8.8%
|
ADV= average daily volume
|
ADNV= average daily notional value
July 2020 Volume Highlights
- Each of Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges posted gains in ADV from July 2019: Cboe Options up 12 percent, C2 up 13 percent, Cboe BZX up 66 percent and Cboe EDGX up 136 percent.
- ADV at Cboe BZX, EDGA and EDGX Equities Exchanges was up from July 2019: Cboe BZX up 58 percent, Cboe EDGA up 0.4 percent and Cboe EDGX up 117 percent.