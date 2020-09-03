Cboe Global Markets Reports August 2020 Trading Volume

- ADV across Cboe's four options exchanges up 13 percent from August 2019
- U.S. Equities total ADV across Cboe's four equities exchanges up 7 percent from August 2019
- ADV in Mini Cboe Volatility Index (Mini VIX) futures reached nearly 46,000 contracts since launch on August 9
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported August monthly trading volume.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of August and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. In addition, a supplemental data sheet that provides electronic trading statistics for Cboe Options Exchange is available on the website.
|
Monthly Trading Volume
|
Year-To-Date
|
August
|
August
|
%
|
July
|
%
|
August
|
August
|
%
|
2020
|
2019
|
Chg
|
2020
|
Chg
|
2020
|
2019
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
168
|
168
|
Total Volume
|
201,295
|
186,061
|
8.2%
|
197,011
|
2.2%
|
1,690,098
|
1,222,599
|
38.2%
|
Total ADV
|
9,585
|
8,457
|
13.3%
|
8,955
|
7.0%
|
10,060
|
7,277
|
38.2%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
168
|
168
|
Total Volume
|
3,723
|
7,937
|
-53.1%
|
3,157
|
17.9%
|
36,452
|
43,452
|
-16.1%
|
Total ADV
|
177
|
361
|
-50.9%
|
143
|
23.6%
|
217
|
259
|
-16.1%
|
U.S EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
168
|
168
|
Total Volume
|
28,717
|
28,000
|
2.6%
|
35,414
|
-18.9%
|
302,932
|
194,031
|
56.1%
|
Total ADV
|
1,367
|
1,273
|
7.4%
|
1,610
|
-15.0%
|
1,803
|
1,155
|
56.1%
|
CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)*
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
20
|
N/A
|
Total Volume
|
809,558
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
809,558
|
N/A
|
Total ADV
|
40,478
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
40,478
|
N/A
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
171
|
171
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 103,892
|
€ 146,949
|
-29.3%
|
€ 135,102
|
-23.1%
|
€ 1,219,419
|
€ 1,402,691
|
-13.1%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 4,947
|
€ 6,679
|
-25.9%
|
€ 5,874
|
-15.8%
|
€ 7,131
|
€ 8,203
|
-13.1%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
173
|
173
|
Total Notional Value
|
$602,745
|
$728,031
|
-17.2%
|
$690,708
|
-12.7%
|
$6,131,127
|
$5,774,651
|
6.2%
|
Total ADNV
|
$28,702
|
$33,092
|
-13.3%
|
$30,031
|
-4.4%
|
$35,440
|
$33,379
|
6.2%
|
*Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on the first business day of the month, Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
|
ADV= average daily volume
|
ADNV= average daily notional value
August 2020 Volume Highlights
- Each of Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges saw an increase in ADV from July 2020: Cboe Options up 3 percent, Cboe C2 up 28 percent, Cboe BZX up 8 percent and Cboe EDGX up 9 percent.
- ADV at C2, BZX and EDGX Options Exchanges was up from August 2019: C2 up 28 percent, BZX up 27 percent and EDGX up 124 percent.
- ADV at Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange was up 67 percent from August 2019.
- ADV in options on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was 977,245 contracts in August, up 4 percent from July 2020.
- ADV in options on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) was 346,362 contracts in August, up 6 percent from July 2020.
- Mini Cboe Volatility Index (Mini VIX) futures total volume has exceeded 735,271 contracts with an ADV of 45,954 contracts since launch on August 9.
- On Thursday, August 27, daily trading in Mini VIX futures reached 117,814 contracts, surpassing the 100,000-contract mark for the first time.
- ADV in Mini-SPX options (XSP) trading reached 26,217 contracts, up 6 percent from July 2020.