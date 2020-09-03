 Skip to main Content
  Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Cboe Global Markets Reports August 2020 Trading Volume

Date 03/09/2020

  • ADV across Cboe's four options exchanges up 13 percent from August 2019
  • U.S. Equities total ADV across Cboe's four equities exchanges up 7 percent from August 2019
  • ADV in Mini Cboe Volatility Index (Mini VIX) futures reached nearly 46,000 contracts since launch on August 9

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported August monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of August and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. In addition, a supplemental data sheet that provides electronic trading statistics for Cboe Options Exchange is available on the website.

Monthly Trading Volume

Year-To-Date

August

August

%

July

%

August

August

%

2020

2019

Chg

2020

Chg

2020

2019

Chg

OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

22

168

168

Total Volume 

201,295

186,061

8.2%

197,011

2.2%

1,690,098

1,222,599

38.2%

Total ADV 

9,585

8,457

13.3%

8,955

7.0%

10,060

7,277

38.2%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

22

168

168

Total Volume

3,723

7,937

-53.1%

3,157

17.9%

36,452

43,452

-16.1%

Total ADV 

177

361

-50.9%

143

23.6%

217

259

-16.1%

U.S EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

22

168

168

Total Volume

28,717

28,000

2.6%

35,414

-18.9%

302,932

194,031

56.1%

Total ADV

1,367

1,273

7.4%

1,610

-15.0%

1,803

1,155

56.1%

CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)*

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

N/A

N/A 

20

N/A

Total Volume

809,558

N/A

N/A 

809,558

N/A

Total ADV

40,478

N/A

N/A 

40,478

N/A

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

23

171

171

Total Notional Value

€ 103,892

€ 146,949

-29.3%

€ 135,102

-23.1%

€ 1,219,419

€ 1,402,691

-13.1%

Total ADNV

€ 4,947

€ 6,679

-25.9%

€ 5,874

-15.8%

€ 7,131

€ 8,203

-13.1%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

22

23

173

173

Total Notional Value

$602,745

$728,031

-17.2%

$690,708

-12.7%

$6,131,127

$5,774,651

6.2%

Total ADNV

$28,702

$33,092

-13.3%

$30,031

-4.4%

$35,440

$33,379

6.2%

*Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on the first business day of the month, Tuesday, August 4, 2020.                   

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

August 2020 Volume Highlights

  • Each of Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges saw an increase in ADV from July 2020: Cboe Options up 3 percent, Cboe C2 up 28 percent, Cboe BZX up 8 percent and Cboe EDGX up 9 percent.
  • ADV at C2, BZX and EDGX Options Exchanges was up from August 2019: C2 up 28 percent, BZX up 27 percent and EDGX up 124 percent.
  • ADV at Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange was up 67 percent from August 2019.
  • ADV in options on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was 977,245 contracts in August, up 4 percent from July 2020.
  • ADV in options on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) was 346,362 contracts in August, up 6 percent from July 2020.
  • Mini Cboe Volatility Index (Mini VIX) futures total volume has exceeded 735,271 contracts with an ADV of 45,954 contracts since launch on August 9.
  • On Thursday, August 27, daily trading in Mini VIX futures reached 117,814 contracts, surpassing the 100,000-contract mark for the first time.
  • ADV in Mini-SPX options (XSP) trading reached 26,217 contracts, up 6 percent from July 2020.

 