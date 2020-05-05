Cboe Global Markets Reports April 2020 Trading Volume

- ADV across Cboe's four options exchanges up 47% over year ago
- Cboe EDGX Options Exchange ADV of more than one million contracts a new all-time monthly high
- ADV at Cboe's four U.S. equities exchanges rose 99% over year ago
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported April monthly trading volume.
The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of April and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.
|
MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME
|
Year-To-Date
|
April
|
April
|
%
|
March
|
%
|
April
|
April
|
%
|
2020
|
2019
|
Chg
|
2020
|
Chg
|
2020
|
2019
|
Chg
|
OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
22
|
83
|
82
|
Total Volume
|
200,828
|
136,907
|
46.7%
|
263,373
|
-23.7%
|
866,171
|
567,744
|
52.6%
|
Total ADV
|
9,563
|
6,519
|
46.7%
|
11,971
|
-20.1%
|
10,436
|
6,924
|
50.7%
|
FUTURES (contracts, thousands)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
22
|
83
|
82
|
Total Volume
|
2,343
|
4,568
|
-48.7%
|
7,545
|
-68.9%
|
22,857
|
18,680
|
22.4%
|
Total ADV
|
112
|
218
|
-48.7%
|
343
|
-67.5%
|
275
|
228
|
20.9%
|
U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
21
|
21
|
22
|
83
|
82
|
Total Volume
|
42,619
|
21,394
|
99.2%
|
59,421
|
-28.3%
|
156,424
|
94,910
|
64.8%
|
Total ADV
|
2,029
|
1,019
|
99.2%
|
2,701
|
-24.9%
|
1,885
|
1,157
|
62.8%
|
EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
20
|
22
|
84
|
83
|
Total Notional Value
|
€ 123,459
|
€ 176,090
|
-29.9%
|
€ 259,065
|
-52.3%
|
€ 705,349
|
€ 756,907
|
-6.8%
|
Total ADNV
|
€ 6,173
|
€ 8,805
|
-29.9%
|
€ 11,776
|
-47.6%
|
€ 8,397
|
€ 9,119
|
-7.9%
|
GLOBAL FX ($ millions)
|
Year-To-Date
|
Trading Days
|
22
|
22
|
22
|
86
|
85
|
Total Notional Value
|
$643,629
|
$693,239
|
-7.2%
|
$1,209,632
|
-46.8%
|
$3,417,348
|
$2,992,283
|
14.2%
|
Total ADNV
|
$29,256
|
$31,511
|
-7.2%
|
$54,983
|
-46.8%
|
$39,737
|
$35,203
|
12.9%
ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value
April 2020 Volume Highlights
- Each of Cboe's four options exchanges posted gains in ADV over April 2019: Cboe Options Exchange (C1) up 20 percent, C2 up 39 percent, Cboe BZX up 104 percent and Cboe EDGX up 130 percent.
- Cboe EDGX Options Exchange set a new all-time monthly ADV record with more than 1 million contracts traded per day.
- S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV was up 5.7 percent over April 2019.
- U.S. Equities total ADV across Cboe's four equities exchanges was up 99 percent over year ago.
- Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange market share reached a 52-week high, capturing over 6 percent of the market.