 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Cboe Global Markets Reports April 2020 Trading Volume

Date 05/05/2020

  • ADV across Cboe's four options exchanges up 47% over year ago
  • Cboe EDGX Options Exchange ADV of more than one million contracts a new all-time monthly high
  • ADV at Cboe's four U.S. equities exchanges rose 99% over year ago

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported April monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of April and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.   

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date

April

April

%

March

%

April

April

%

2020

2019

Chg

2020

Chg

2020

2019

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21

22

83

82

Total Volume 

200,828

136,907

46.7%

263,373

-23.7%

866,171

567,744

52.6%

Total ADV 

9,563

6,519

46.7%

11,971

-20.1%

10,436

6,924

50.7%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21

22

83

82

Total Volume

2,343

4,568

-48.7%

7,545

-68.9%

22,857

18,680

22.4%

Total ADV 

112

218

-48.7%

343

-67.5%

275

228

20.9%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

21

21

22

83

82

Total Volume

42,619

21,394

99.2%

59,421

-28.3%

156,424

94,910

64.8%

Total ADV

2,029

1,019

99.2%

2,701

-24.9%

1,885

1,157

62.8%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

20

20

22

84

83

Total Notional Value

€ 123,459

€ 176,090

-29.9%

€ 259,065

-52.3%

€ 705,349

€ 756,907

-6.8%

Total ADNV

€ 6,173

€ 8,805

-29.9%

€ 11,776

-47.6%

€ 8,397

€ 9,119

-7.9%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

22

22

86

85

Total Notional Value

$643,629

$693,239

-7.2%

$1,209,632

-46.8%

$3,417,348

$2,992,283

14.2%

Total ADNV

$29,256

$31,511

-7.2%

$54,983

-46.8%

$39,737

$35,203

12.9%

ADV= average daily volume
ADNV= average daily notional value

April 2020 Volume Highlights

  • Each of Cboe's four options exchanges posted gains in ADV over April 2019: Cboe Options Exchange (C1) up 20 percent, C2 up 39 percent, Cboe BZX up 104 percent and Cboe EDGX up 130 percent.
  • Cboe EDGX Options Exchange set a new all-time monthly ADV record with more than 1 million contracts traded per day.
  • S&P 500 Index (SPX) options ADV was up 5.7 percent over April 2019.
  • U.S. Equities total ADV across Cboe's four equities exchanges was up 99 percent over year ago.
  • Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange market share reached a 52-week high, capturing over 6 percent of the market.

 