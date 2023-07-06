Cboe Global Markets Promotes Jill Griebenow To Chief Financial Officer

Jill Griebenow, Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, appointed to serve as Executive Vice President, CFO, Treasurer and Chief Accounting Officer effective July 10, 2023

Current CFO Brian Schell departing company to pursue new opportunity

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced the promotion of Jill Griebenow to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, replacing Brian Schell who will be departing the company to pursue a new professional opportunity outside of the exchange industry. Griebenow will assume the new role beginning July 10, 2023, after working alongside Schell for the past 12 years.

With more than 20 years of experience, Griebenow has served as Chief Accounting Officer since 2018, a role she will also continue to hold. Prior to that, Griebenow was Chief Financial Officer of Cboe's European operations, charged with managing the company's overseas financial arm, as well as overseeing the human resources and administrative functions in Europe .

"During her 12-year tenure at Cboe, Jill has made significant contributions and her leadership has helped drive our vision and strategy, enabling us to become the global market powerhouse we are today. She has held many roles across our global organization and has an incredible understanding of our business, bringing the breadth and depth of expertise needed to serve in this new role," said Ed Tilly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets. "I want to thank Brian for his passion and commitment to Cboe during what has been a remarkable period of transformation and growth for our company. We wish him all the best in the future."

"I am very excited about the future of Cboe and I look forward to assuming this new role," said Jill Griebenow, Cboe Global Markets Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. "Together with our strong leadership team I look forward to continuing to execute on our global strategy, building on the solid foundation we have laid."

"It has been a remarkable journey, and I am incredibly grateful to Ed, the Board of Directors and all of our Cboe Global Markets associates for their support. Having worked closely together for many years, I could not be more excited for Jill to become Cboe's next Chief Financial Officer," said Brian Schell, Cboe Global Markets Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. "I consider myself incredibly lucky to have collaborated with this phenomenal team of associates as we have created new markets, launched innovative products and services, and served clients around the globe. Cboe is well-positioned for continued success, and I look forward to cheering on the team from the sidelines."