Cboe Global Markets Declares Increased Third-Quarter 2020 Dividend

- Quarterly cash dividend increased 17 percent to $0.42 per share
- Tenth consecutive year Cboe has increased its dividend
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2020, representing a 17 percent increase from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.36 per share.
"This year marked the 10th anniversary of our IPO and each year since, we've raised our dividend, demonstrating Cboe Global Markets' ongoing commitment to returning capital to our shareholders," said Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cboe Global Markets. "The increase in our dividend reflects Cboe's financial strength and cash flow generating capabilities, while we execute on our growth initiatives and deliver sustainable returns to our shareholders."
The third-quarter 2020 dividend is payable on September 15, 2020, to stockholders of record as of August 28, 2020.