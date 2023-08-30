Cboe Global Markets Completes 50th Anniversary Donation Commitment With $100,000 Donation To Doctors Without Borders

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced a donation of $100,000 to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), an international medical humanitarian organization dedicated to delivering emergency medical aid to people in crisis.

The charitable giving accomplishes Cboe's commitment to donating an aggregate total of $500,000 to five different non-profit organizations in honor of its 50th anniversary milestone. Cboe has donated $100,000 to the following organizations over the recent months: Alzheimer's Association, Save the Children, Human Rights Watch and Global Central Kitchen. All the organizations were nominated by Cboe's global associates base, and each organization exemplifies one of Cboe's guiding principles, with Doctors Without Borders reflecting "Good Citizenship" for the medical work it does for people in dire situations.

"As we conclude Cboe's 50th anniversary charitable giving, we are extremely honored to support the incredible work these organizations do for so many people across the globe. Cboe's commitment to being a good citizen to our communities, whether through volunteer time, associate matching contributions or charitable giving, will always be a fundamental part of our success," said David Howson, Global President of Cboe Global Markets. "Doctors Without Borders' ability to quickly respond and bring medical care to the people who need it most is vital to so many devasted communities enduring crises. For its work amid armed conflicts and natural disasters, Doctors Without Borders has a long history of going above and beyond."

Since its founding more than 50 years ago, Doctors Without Borders has provided medical care to tens of millions of people and has grown into a movement of more than 68,000 staff. Amid the challenging contexts of conflict, disasters, epidemics, and exclusion from health care, Doctors Without Borders aims to provide high quality medical care to people affected. Examples of the complex crises the organization has responded to include war in Sudan and Ukraine , earthquakes in Syria and Turkey , and the global migration and refugee crises.