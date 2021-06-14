Cboe Global Markets Announces New Community Engagement Program, Cboe Empowers

Cboe Empowers to provide mentorship, scholarship and guidance to under-resourced students from elementary school to college and beyond Program initially launched in Chicago with support from Greenwood Project, Working in the Schools
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today announced the creation of Cboe Empowers, a community engagement program that provides mentorship, scholarship and guidance to under-resourced students throughout their educational journey through access to Cboe's associates, resources, work environment and other learning and experience opportunities.
The program has initially launched in
"We are committed to being a local partner in the communities where we live and work, and many of our associates are already involved with outstanding charitable and mentorship organizations," said Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and CEO of Cboe Global Markets, and board member of Cboe Empowers. "Cboe Empowers is a way to bring these collective experiences together to address barriers and equip the next generation with the tools, resources and professional networks they need for early career success."
Cboe Empowers is the company's most ambitious philanthropic endeavor to date with more than
The Greenwood Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to introducing Black and Latinx students to careers within the financial industry. For several years, Cboe has provided Greenwood Project students with exposure to the Cboe trading floor, corporate offices and other learning opportunities.
To further its partnership, in December 2020, Cboe donated
WITS (Working in the Schools) is the largest provider of literacy enrichment programs to
"Cboe Empowers and our partners share a vision for helping under-resourced
"We are immensely grateful for Cboe's dedication to
"We are grateful for Cboe's continued support and look forward to making Cboe Empowers a success," said Bevon Joseph, Co-founder and CEO of the Greenwood Project. "We are on a mission to build a true diversity pipeline for financial services and Cboe's commitment to the Greenwood Project and Cboe Empowers will help a whole generation of students plan for a future they never imagined possible."
"We are thrilled to be a part of Cboe Empowers and its mission to support
Cboe Empowers is part of the company's commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives that accelerate change to better serve its communities, customers, associates and planet. To learn more, read the Cboe 2021 ESG Report.