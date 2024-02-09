Cboe Global Markets Announces Election Of Erin Mansfield And Cecilia Mao To Board Of Director - Declares First-Quarter 2024 Dividend

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced its Board of Directors elected Erin Mansfield, former Managing Director, Global Head of Regulatory Relations and Policy at Barclays, and Cecilia Mao, Global Chief Product Officer at Equifax Inc., as new members to its Board of Directors.

Additionally, its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2024. The first-quarter 2024 dividend is payable on March 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of February 29, 2024.

William M. Farrow, III, non-executive Chairman of the Board of Cboe Global Markets, said: "We are excited to welcome Erin Mansfield and Cecilia Mao to the Cboe Global Markets Board of Directors. With Erin's background as a financial regulatory and compliance leader and Cecilia's distinguished track record in product innovation and technology, Cboe is well-positioned to continue executing its mission to build the world's leading derivatives and securities network. Guided by the board's strengthened expertise, we are confident in Cboe and its associates' ability to maintain the company's position as a leading global exchange."

Ms. Mansfield is a retired Managing Director from Barclays PLC, a position she held from 2003 to 2023. During her tenure, she served in multiple roles, including Global Head of Regulatory Relations and Policy, Global Head of Investment Banking Compliance, and Chief Compliance Officer Americas. Prior to her time with Barclays, Ms. Mansfield was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC in their Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities group. Ms. Mansfield holds a B.A. degree from Vassar College.

Ms. Mao is currently Global Chief Product Officer at Equifax, having served in this position since 2020. Previously, Ms. Mao was with Oracle Corp. from 2014 to 2020, holding multiple positions including Director, Senior Director, and Vice President of Oracle Data Cloud. Prior to her time at Oracle Corp., Ms. Mao held management positions at Verisk Analytics, FICO, and other technology companies. Ms. Mao graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a B.A. degree.

Additionally, Joe Ratterman has decided to step down from the Board of Directors of Cboe Global Markets. Mr. Ratterman joined the Cboe board in 2017 as part of the Bats Global Markets acquisition.

"Joe has served as a valued member of the Board for the last seven years, and we are grateful for his service and contributions to Cboe and wish him all of the best in his future endeavors," said Mr. Farrow.