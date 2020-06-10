Cboe Global Markets Announces Additional $250 Million In Share Repurchase Authorization

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $250 million of its outstanding common stock, effective immediately.
With this increase, the company has approximately $347.6 million of availability remaining under its share repurchase program as of June 10, 2020. Year-to-date through June 10, 2020, the company has repurchased 1.9 million shares, for a total of approximately $201.6 million.
"The capital allocation actions we have taken year-to-date, including our strategic acquisitions, share repurchase activity and increased share repurchase authorization, reinforce our capital allocation priorities of investing in the growth of our business, maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet, and returning excess cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases," said Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cboe Global Markets. "These actions also demonstrate our Board of Directors' support and confidence in the company's future cash flow generation capabilities."
The share repurchase program has no expiration date. The repurchase program permits the company to purchase shares through a variety of methods, including in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, in accordance with applicable securities laws. It does not obligate the company to make any repurchases at any specific time or situation. The timing and extent to which the company repurchases its shares will depend upon, among other things, market conditions, share price, liquidity targets, regulatory requirements and other factors. Share repurchases may be commenced or suspended at any time or from time to time without prior notice.