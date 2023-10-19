Cboe Global Markets Announces 2023/2024 Options Institute Academic Research Grant Program with Sponsors S&P Dow Jones Indices And SpiderRock Advisors

S&P Dow Jones Indices to sponsor fundamental research that explores price efficiency and liquidity in the fixed income index ecosystem

SpiderRock Advisors to sponsor fundamental research focused on the impact of derivatives solutions for private wealth management and institutional investors

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) and SpiderRock Advisors as grant sponsors of The Options Institute Research Grant Program for 2023/2024. The announcement was made at Cboe's global Risk Management Conference (RMC), currently taking place in Austin, Texas.

The Options Institute Research Grant Program helps support academic research focused on advancing the understanding and adoption of derivatives products and strategies. Grant recipients will receive access to Cboe historical data sets to bolster their research efforts in one or more of the following research areas:

Derivatives Products and Markets Performance

Exchange and Marketplace Structures

Operations and Risk Management

Decision Theory

Of particular interest this year are topics that explore specific geographic and client segment opportunities and market behaviors. Examples include:

Fixed Income Index Ecosystem: Price Efficiency and Liquidity Considerations

Private Wealth and Institutional Investors: The Impact of Derivatives Solutions on Performance Returns

European Retail: Considerations for Exchange-Traded Derivatives (ETDs) and Structured Products Allocation Decisions

Market Structure: Factors Impacting European ETD Market Growth

Cboe's education arm, The Options Institute, has been providing best-in-class investor education on the responsible use of options and trading strategies for more than 35 years. The Options Institute Research Grant Program, which welcomed its first class of research grant recipients earlier this year, embodies Cboe's mission to operate an inclusive global marketplace that helps all market participants better understand financial products, market data and trading strategies.

"As markets continue to evolve, education remains a cornerstone to growth and advancement in the global derivatives market," said Gina DeRaimo, Head of The Options Institute at Cboe. "Cboe has long acknowledged the important role academic research has in furthering the development of innovative products and strategies, and we are excited to work with S&P DJI and SpiderRock Advisors for this year's grant program."

The Options Institute S&P Dow Jones Indices Fixed Income Research Grant

S&P DJI is sponsoring a named research grant focused on price efficiency and liquidity in the fixed income index ecosystem. The award recipient may claim Cboe data sets valued up to $35,000, subject to applicable terms and regulatory approvals. The call for proposals will open December 2023.

"S&P Dow Jones Indices is pleased to once again collaborate with The Options Institute at Cboe to help support academic research that deepens market participants' knowledge and understanding of the fixed income marketplace. Fixed income indices serve a crucial role in promoting transparency in fixed income markets. As bond markets evolve and the methods of accessing them create new opportunities for investors, we believe indices will continue to provide trusted and reliable performance metrics and support product creation across different market segments," said Frans Scheepers, Head of Fixed Income, Currency and Commodity Products at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The S&P DJI fixed income research grant follows this year's Options Institute S&P DJI Dispersion Research Grant, which is focused on exploring dispersion as an asset class. This research is expected to complement the recent launch of the Cboe S&P 500 Dispersion Index, a new index designed to measure expected dispersion in the S&P 500 jointly created by Cboe Labs, the company's innovation arm, and S&P DJI.

The Options Institute SpiderRock Advisors Derivatives Solutions Research Grant

SpiderRock Advisors is sponsoring a named research grant focused on derivatives solutions within private wealth management and institutional investors. The award recipient may claim Cboe data sets valued up to $35,000, subject to applicable terms and regulatory approvals. The call for proposals will open December 2023.

Research for The Options Institute SpiderRock Advisors Research Grant should focus on one of the following topics:

Incorporating listed options solutions as a "core allocation" in order to expand the pre- and post- tax efficient frontier

The after-tax efficiency of listed derivatives

Volatility management as a behavioral finance alpha source for private wealth management

Capitalizing on volatility risk premia evident in various equity indices and single securities through market cycles

"SpiderRock Advisors' collaboration with Cboe and The Options Institute is to continue to expand on our educational content in order that we deliver the highest value add to our clients. Investing in our research is paramount to our future thought leadership and roadmap," said Eric Metz, President & Chief Investment Officer at SpiderRock Advisors.

The application period for The Options Institute Research Grant Program will run from December 2023 through January 2024. Interested candidates may find additional information on The Options Institute's website.

Hosted by Cboe and The Options Institute, the Cboe Risk Management Conference (RMC) is an educational forum dedicated to exploring the latest products, trading strategies and tactics used to manage risk exposure and enhance yields. This year, global leaders in the derivatives, ETF and digital asset markets are in Austin, Texas sharing their latest insights, research and real-market applications. Learn more about this year's RMC at the conference website, and follow along with #RMC23 on social media.