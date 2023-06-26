Cboe Global Markets Advances 50th Anniversary Charitable Commitment And Announces $100,000 Donation To Human Rights Watch

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced a donation of $100,000 to Human Rights Watch, a nonprofit focused on investigating and exposing human rights abuses across the world.

The charitable giving is the third installment of Cboe's commitment to donating a total of $500,000 to five different non-profit organizations nominated by Cboe's global associates. The charitable campaign is in honor of its recent 50th anniversary milestone and each organization chosen exemplifies one of Cboe's guiding principles: Inclusive Collaboration, Active Transparency, Competitive Team Spirt, Superior Service and Good Citizenship. Human Rights Watch was selected to represent Active Transparency for its work in discovering abuses and protecting rights in countries throughout the globe.

"Cboe has a long-standing commitment to doing good in the diverse communities where our clients, associates and partners work and live," said Brian Schell, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Cboe Global Markets. "Events over the last few years served as a stark reminder of the hardships many people face in their daily life and the role we can play in contributing towards the betterment of our society. Cboe is proud to support such an important global organization as Human Rights Watch, whose track record of upholding human rights worldwide, and dedication to justice, compassion and equality resonated with our associates around the world."

Human Rights Watch investigates and exposes human rights abuses and helps enact change by meeting with governments and other policy-influencing groups. The organization consists of experts, lawyers, journalists, and others who work to protect the most at risk. Human Rights Watch have recently worked on humanitarian crises include the Russian-Ukraine war, Taliban rule in Afghanistan and the global COVID-19 pandemic.