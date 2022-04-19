Cboe Europe Derivatives To Launch New Equity Index Products

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced the planned launch of new equity index futures and options products for trading on Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX), its
Futures and options will be launched on four additional Cboe Europe single country index benchmarks: the Cboe Italy 40, Cboe Norway 25, Cboe Spain 35 and Cboe Sweden 30. These eight new products are planned to be made available for trading on CEDX starting Wednesday, 27 April, with clearing provided by EuroCCP, Cboe's pan-European clearing house.
The addition of these products brings the total number of products available for trading on CEDX to 20, adding to the 12 products made available at launch last September, comprising futures and options on six Cboe Europe indices: the Cboe Eurozone 50, Cboe France 40, Cboe Germany 40, Cboe Netherlands 25, Cboe Switzerland 20 and Cboe
Ade Cordell, President of Cboe Netherlands, said: "We have been extremely pleased with the progress made by CEDX since its launch, with strong levels of customer participation and a solid increase in volumes month-over-month. The launch of this second phase of products broadens our equity index product suite to cover additional key European markets providing customers with a tool to efficiently manage their European index exposures via a single marketplace. We are excited to continue working with our customers to build this market and add further products over time."
Cécile Nagel, President of EuroCCP, said: "We are delighted to be supporting CEDX's expansion by providing clearing services for these new products. We believe customers are already seeing the benefits offered by this pan-European equity index marketplace through the ability to trade and clear products from across