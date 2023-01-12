Cboe BZX Exchange To Suspend Trading In VanEck Russia ETF (RSX) And VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF (RSXJ) And Commence Delisting Proceedings

Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. (the “Exchange”) announced today that its Listing Qualifications Department has determined to commence proceedings to delist the VanEck Russia ETF and VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF (collectively, the “Funds”) -- ticker symbols RSX and RSXJ, respectively -- issued by the VanEck ETF Trust (“VanEck”) from the Exchange. Trading in the Funds on the Exchange has been halted since March 4, 2022 and will be suspended immediately.

The delisting decision was taken in light of VanEck’s announcement of its decision to close and liquidate the Funds, with the process of paying any proceeds of the liquidation scheduled to be initiated on January 12, 2023.

VanEck has informed the Exchange that it is waiving its appeal rights with respect to these delistings. The Exchange will apply to the SEC to delist the Funds upon completion of all applicable procedures.