Cboe Appoints Bryan Harkins As President Of BIDS Trading, Announces Planned Retirement Of Tim Mahoney

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today announced the planned retirement of Tim Mahoney, President of BIDS Trading, from the company. Bryan Harkins, Executive Vice President and Head of Markets at Cboe Global Markets, has been appointed his successor and will assume the role of President of BIDS Trading, effective immediately.
Mr. Mahoney's impressive career spans nearly 40 years in the financial industry and global equities market. He joined BIDS Trading in 2006 and during his tenure, led the strategic direction of the company and grew the BIDS Alternative Trading System (ATS) into the largest equity block trading venue for
Ed Tilly, Cboe Global Markets Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said: "On behalf of Cboe, I want to thank Tim Mahoney for his leadership and contributions, which have helped guide BIDS Trading's transformation into the industry-leading block trading venue it is today. Under Tim's tenure during the past 15 years, the company significantly grew its capabilities and client network across
In a related announcement today, Cboe announced plans to acquire Chi-X Asia Pacific Holdings, Ltd., an alternative market operator and provider of innovative market solutions, which would help enable it to further expand its global equities business into
Bryan Harkins said: "I am honored to be appointed the next President of BIDS Trading, and grateful for the opportunity to lead this organization and execute on our vision to create a global block trading enterprise and multi-asset class platform that is expected to span
Mr. Harkins has more than 20 years of experience in the electronic trading space. He joined Cboe in 2017 as part of Cboe's acquisition of Bats Global Markets and led the sales, product development and competitive strategy for Cboe's
Tim Mahoney said: "I am proud to see BIDS Trading enter its next chapter of growth with our current expansion into
Cboe completed its acquisition of BIDS Trading on December 31, 2020. BIDS Trading is a registered broker-dealer and the operator of the BIDS Alternative Trading System (ATS), the largest block-trading ATS by volume1 in the
Cboe maintains BIDS as an independently managed and operated trading venue and broker/dealer, separate from and not integrated with the Cboe U.S. securities exchanges. Mr. Harkins will lead BIDS Trading as an independent business within Cboe Global Markets, reporting into an independent committee of the board of directors of Cboe Global Markets.