Cboe Advances ETP Market Leadership, Becomes 2nd Largest Primary Listings Exchange In The U.S.

- 35 percent of all new ETP launches this year have occurred on Cboe BZX Equities Exchange
- Cboe now home to more than 400 ETPs in the U.S., representing over $370 billion in assets under management
- Since investing in its listings business in 2015, Cboe has grown ETPs on its exchange by 1,400 percent
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today announced it has become the 2nd largest primary listings venue for exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the U.S. following record gains in new listings this year.
For the year to date, Cboe has captured 35 percent of all new product launches in the market. With these additional 94 listings, the Cboe BZX Equities Exchange is now home to more than 400 ETPs in the U.S., representing approximately $370 billion in total assets under management from more than 50 unique issuers (as of December 2, 2020). Cboe's European market, which has seen a 115 percent increase in listings over the past 12 months, lists more than 60 ETPs from nine unique issuers. The latest milestone advances Cboe's position as a leading exchange for ETP issuers and underscores the continued expansion of Cboe's ETP market share, which has seen a 1,400 percent increase in listings over the past five years.
Laura Morrison, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Listings at Cboe Global Markets, said: "From Day One, we have worked tirelessly to execute on our vision of defining markets for issuers, investors and market makers. It is through our commitment to providing best-in-class listings services, leading-edge trading technology and innovative liquidity programs that Cboe has become the fastest-growing, global exchange for ETPs. We remain committed to our mission and advancing the markets for all participants."
New ETP launches at Cboe this year included the first semi-transparent active ETFs from American Century Investments, Fidelity Investments and ClearBridge. In addition, several transfers to Cboe this year included the full O'Shares family of ETFs, representing $1.3 billion in assets under management; Virtus's Virtus WMC International Dividend ETF (VWID); and the Opus Small Cap Value ETF (OSCV), which brings Aptus Capital Management's entire $935 million product suite to Cboe.
Cboe operates four U.S. equity exchanges, which account for approximately 20% of daily ETP trading volume. For additional information on the Cboe Listed Marketplace, visit CboeListings.com.