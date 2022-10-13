Cassini Systems Leads Major European Forum On Collateral Optimization And Resilience - Clarity And Insight In A Time Of High Volatility And Uncertainty

At the Fleming Collateral Management Forum in Amsterdam this year, Cassini Systems will be leading the conversation on collateral resilience and optimization, a topic more important than ever given current market volatility. The “New Strategies for a New Era: Operations-Enabled Alpha in a Post-Regulatory World” panel discussion will focus on automation, optimization and resilience, bringing expertise and knowledge to timely issues experienced globally.

With the extreme volatility markets have experienced since 2020, Cassini Systems will be providing its expertise to the discussion, as the panel helps the industry understand the new levels of complexity and risk within the derivatives market. Cassini will also talk through best practices for firms looking to navigate through collateral instability, and highlight ways to optimize collateral. Being the leading provider of pre- and post-trading analytics for margin and collateral costs for derivatives market participants, Cassini has been enabling clients to better manage risk around collateral and save clients significant sums of money with its powerful intelligent margin management technology.

With Fleming being such a major collateral management event in Europe, it is of no surprise that more than 120 senior experts will be attending. The event’s reputation is illustrated by leading speakers such as Cassini, which brings powerful new tools for market participants, and a number of benefits, such as:

Finding the best allocation across agreements

Allowing flexible configuration

Reducing the cost of posting assets in the long term with immediate savings.

Liam Huxley, CEO, and founder of Cassini said: “The current string of events bringing volatility to markets has highlighted companies’ need for optimizing collateral and managing risks accordingly. All sectors have their unique challenges which need attention and capable solutions. We expect the Fleming Collateral Management Forum to bring focus on the most pressing problems, but also tangible solutions for industry participants. We hope to help attendees improve future operations with clear actionable steps to reach a model of collateral resilience.”

Cassini Systems is the only platform to offer front-to-back margin and collateral analytics throughout the entire lifecycle of a trade. In one example, a large hedge fund was able to make immediate savings by using Cassini’s suite of margin, collateral and funding analytics from pre-trade to post-trade At an assumed funding cost of 2.0%, this saved the firm approximately $600,000 in annualized funding charges.