Cappitech Wins Best Compliance As A Service Solution At 2020 RegTech Insights Awards

Cappitech, a leading provider of regulatory reporting, best execution analysis and business intelligence solutions for the financial services industry, was pleased to be awarded “Best Compliance as a Service Solution” at the 2020 RegTech Insight Awards today.
Winners for these awards are selected in a voting process by the market after being shortlisted by a judging panel. Voting numbers reaching record levels in 2020, reflecting genuine market perceptions of leading players in the RegTech space.
"We’re very proud that the market has selected us for this award which we believe reflects our ability to enable our customers to focus on their core business objectives while we ensure their reporting is correct, accurate and timely,” commented Ronen Kertis, Cappitech CEO and founder. “With additional complexity for compliance teams as a result of Covid-19 and the recent changes in the regulatory reporting landscape, we are committed to maintaining our high service levels while providing quick integration for clients requiring help with their regulatory compliance.”
Cappitech’s regulatory SaaS platform is designed to take care of the daily operational tasks so that financial institutions and compliance officers can move from focusing on regulatory operations to regulatory oversight. It allows firms to comply with multiple regulations and provides an intuitive analytics dashboard for firms to monitor their trade reporting and execution capabilities. To facilitate convenient integration, Cappitech’s platform integrates directly with a firm’s database or API or can accept trade data uploaded to a secure FTP site with no requirement for the clients to customise their data for Cappitech’s requirements.
Cappitech’s technology, regulatory expertise and ease of integration continues to attract new clients and enhance existing relationships. This award follows a series of additional awards and recognition over the last 12 months, reflecting consistent support and appreciation for its innovative and effective solutions. These awards include:
- Gartner Cool Vendor in Banking*: Recognized for demonstrating our unique position in a competitive market and our innovative use of compliance data to gain business insights.
- Reg Tech Insights Awards for “Best Regulatory Reporting Solution”: Awarded for our comprehensive regulatory reporting solution and top-notch customer service.
- FIA Innovator 2019: Selected as one of the 20th most innovative companies globally and for providing forward thinking solutions for the financial services industry.
- Grant Thornton “Best Regulatory Reporting Solution”: Awarded for our comprehensive regulatory reporting solution that pushes the boundaries while future proofing for new and upcoming regulations.
- RegTech 100 List: Identified for the third consecutive year as one of the world’s most innovative technology solution providers for the third year running.
* Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.