Cappitech Awarded “Best Regulatory Reporting Solution” By HFM

Cappitech, a leading provider of regulatory reporting, best execution analysis and business intelligence solutions for the financial services industry, is pleased to have today received the “Best Regulatory Reporting Solution” award in the HFM European Technology Forum awards. The award reflects Cappitech’s demonstration of excellent service and innovative product development by vendors servicing the hedge fund industry over the past 12 months.
Ronen Kertis, Cappitech CEO and founder comments: “We’re extremely happy and grateful to have received this award from HFM. We succeed by listening and responding to current and potential customers’ requirements. This drives not just excellent customer service, but also ensures effective decision-making when we’re considering product innovations and service offerings. In 2020 we’ve seen our client base continue to grow, which, combined with awards like these, is a positive reflection of our strategy execution.”
Key features Cappitech implemented as a result of client requests include:
- Global reporting: Expanding global reporting services across the North America, Australia, and Singapore on top of our strong European presence. Clients are particularly attracted to vendors who can provide a single one-stop-shop in a user-friendly manner, driving Cappitech’s efforts to expand its reporting service.
- Reconciliation: requests to compare XML files from the FCA with MIFIR submissions resulted in a three-way reconciliation system to track trades between front office systems, Cappitech and regulators.
- Best Execution: Cappitech’s Best Execution tool has been enhanced and adapted following customer feedback to include features that best capture slippage and latency statistics.
- Completeness, Accuracy and Timeliness (CAT) insights: most new features included in Cappitech’s “insights” tab were built based on customer feedback on what best supports CAT monitoring.
- Master Accounts: Cappitech’s Master Accounts dashboard allows firms to review all reports on a global level as well as at a per entity basis, supporting customers providing delegated reporting to their own customers or groups with different entities.
“As leaders in the regulatory reporting space, innovation is part of Cappitech’s DNA. We look forward to continuing to capitalize on our robust technology and deep domain expertise to answer the demands of the regulatory reporting community while providing the best user experience in the marketplace,” concludes Kertis.