Cappitech: 10 Themes For Regtech In 2020

Cappitech spoke to 10 industry experts to get their insights on what they believe will impact the regtech industry and regulatory reporting communities over the next year and beyond.
Our industry experts have highlighted a range of issues but some themes appear to be consistent. Specifically, we noted three that come up repeatedly:
- The importance of outsourcing regtech to solve a range of issues in a manner that is effective, efficient and less costly than each market participant doing it individually.
- Data quality is absolutely essential for the management of regulatory and other requirements.
- Regulatory attention and enforecement is likely to increase as new regulations are now bedded down.
Ronen Kertis, CEO and founder of Cappitech comments: “Necessary improvements in reporting quality (Completeness, Accuracy, Timeliness) and expected increases in regulatory oversight are likely to drive the use of outsourced specialist vendors where experience working with many clients and cutting-edge technology combine to bring benefits to the entire industry.”
Experts include:
- Roy Saadon, CEO AccessFintech
- Timothy Hartley Vice President, Regulatory Consulting Duff & Phelps Ltd.
- Len Delicaet, Head of Regulatory Reporting Strategy, MarketAxess Post-Trade
- Shiran Weitzman, Co-Founder and CEO of Shield
- Matthew Vincent, Director, London Stock Exchange Group PLC - UnaVista
- Mark Kelly, Advisory Board at Cappitech
- Gareth Derbyshire, Managing Director of Executive Compliance Limited
- Jason PereiraSenior Financial Planner at Woodgate Financial Inc. and Producer and Host of Fintech Impact
- Frank Brown, Practice Lead: Risk & Transformation, Bovill
- Evdokia Pitsillidou, Risk & Compliance Director, SALVUS
- Ronen Kertis, CEO and Founder, Cappitech