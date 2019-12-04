Caplin Systems Wins Award For ‘Best Use Of Agile Methodology’

Caplin, the specialist provider of desktop and mobile e-trading technology, today announced that it had won ‘Best Use of Agile Methodology’ at the American Financial Technology Awards (AFTAs).
Hosted by Waters Technology for the last 15 years, the AFTAs recognise excellence in the deployment and management of financial technology within the asset management and investment banking communities.
Agile methodology is at the heart of Caplin’s approach to implementation projects, working flexibly with customers to provide high quality customised solutions.
“As we build and deploy new technology for our global customers, we often need to manage changing requirements based on business and end-user feedback. Using Agile we are able to be responsive to these changes in scope and deliver a valuable solution for our customers and their users,” said Steve South, CTO at Caplin Systems. “We are delighted that Caplin’s culture of technical excellence has been recognised by Waters Technology.”