Capital.com’s Australia CEO Laura Lin Named Top 25 Women Leaders In Technology - The Company’s Australian Business Reports Over 1300% Rise In Client Trading Volumes In 2022

Capital.com, the high-growth global fintech for the leveraged trading industry has today announced that its Australian Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Laura Lin, has been named one of the Top 25 Leaders in Financial Technology by the Financial Technology Report 2023. Laura Lin was recognised for her proven ability to lead others, her expertise and overall impact on the

Laura Lin has been instrumental to Capital.com’s success since joining the company in 2021. Under her leadership, Capital.com’s Australian business has gone from strength to strength, contributing to the Group's overall growth.

In 2022, Capital.com Australia reported a rise of over 1300% in client trading volumes. The upward trend has continued so far into 2023 with Capital.com Australia reporting a 53% rise in client trading volumes Q1 2023 compared to Q4 2022. Testament to its growth, Capital.com Australia has been ranked the fastest growing leveraged trading broker in Australia, according to the 2022 Australia Leverage Trading Report released by Investment Trends.

“I am honoured to be named one of the Top 25 Female Leaders in Financial Technology by the Financial Technology Report and is testament to the hard work of the entire Capital.com team. This recognition coincides with a 87% growth in active traders and a 1300% rise in trading volumes during 2022, reflecting Capital.com’s growing reputation as a platform of choice among Australian retail traders,” said Laura Lin, CEO of Capital.com Australia.

Capital.com is an online trading platform on a mission to make trading accessible and intuitive. Powered by technology, it offers access to thousands of financial markets, including indices, commodities and stocks. The platform is known for its user-friendly interface and extensive trading and education tools, which helps traders of all levels to trade with confidence.

Photo: Laura Lin, CEO, Capital.com Australia