Capital.Com Set To Double Technology Team Amid Strong Growth - Global FinTech Sees Trading Volumes Rise By 20% In Q3, Plans To Fill 200 New Tech Roles In The Next 12 Months

Capital.com, the high-growth global trading platform and fintech group whose trading volumes surpassed USD$1trn in 2023, today announced total client trading volumes reached over $450 billion in Q3 2024, a 20% increase from Q2 2024, affirming the company’s steady growth trajectory. Over the same period, new user accounts were up by 9%, and the total number of trades executed on the platform grew by 19% to 31 million from the previous quarter.

"Our Q3 results highlight the sustained growth of our platform as we continue to deliver the best trading experience for our clients globally. Supported by our strong track record and growth metrics, we have ambitions to further diversify our product offering and develop pioneering technologies that enhance efficiency across our award-winning platform,” said Dana Massey, Chief Marketing, Product & Technology Officer, Capital.com

Increased trading in Q3 was driven by strong interest in indices, commodities, and FX markets. Index trading was particularly robust, accounting for approximately 53% of all trading volumes, supported by significant activity from clients across the Middle East, followed closely by Europe. Commenting on clients’ trading behaviour in Q3, Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, Capital.com, said:

“With anticipation for the US presidential elections building in Q3 we've seen increased interest in indices and FX pairs, specifically those that included the dollar. The capital injection on behalf of China to revive its struggling economy was also a key driver of the momentum in equities throughout the month of September as traders pushed aside concerns about growth in China. Other key events include the market meltdown and then, following the subsequent recovery in stocks, the worse-than-anticipated jobs data during the summer months, which triggered the Sahm rule and brought on concerns about the Federal Reserve being too restrictive for too long. As economic data has improved, so has sentiment in equity markets, with the key global indices starting Q4 close to record highs.”

Building on the platform’s strong client engagement and trading activity in the last quarter, Capital.com is ramping up its investment in technology, with plans to double its technology & engineering in the next 12 months. To support its clients with a diverse range of products and solutions, the company is hiring 200 new professionals across its global network of offices.

“As a tech-first company, expanding our engineering team is crucial to scaling our services and meeting the demands of our growing global client base,” added Massey. “We’re looking to bring on top talent from around the world across engineering, technology support, and development to ensure Capital.com remains at the forefront of fintech innovation.”

Capital.com’s hiring drive is focused on key areas including Java and Angular Software Engineering, DevOps, QA Engineering, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), Incident Management, Tech Support, IT Services, Data Engineering, Database Administration, and Engineering Management. These roles offer both in-office and remote opportunities across London, Warsaw, Limassol and the company's other key tech hubs globally, providing an agile and collaborative environment for innovation.

For more information about Capital.com’s technology team hires, please visit: https://capital.com/tech-recruitment

Capital.com is a leading trading and fintech platform that is redefining the future of trading. Founded by Viktor Prokopenya and based in Cyprus, Capital.com is committed to providing a safe, secure, and transparent platform, underpinned by cutting-edge technology and comprehensive education. With offices in eight locations globally and over 700 employees, Capital.com empowers individuals worldwide with the tools and knowledge to trade confidently.