Capital.Com Secures 4 Wins At The IC Celebration Of Investment Awards 2024 - Global Trading Volumes Climb By More Than 30% In 2024, Affirming The Company’s Continued Global Growth Track

Capital.com, the high-growth global trading platform and fintech group whose trading volumes surpassed USD$1.7trn in 2024, is proud to announce it has been awarded 5-star ratings across 4 separate categories at the 29th Celebration of Investment Awards in London. Hosted by Investors’ Chronicle and the Financial Times, the prestigious awards showcase firms that have made a positive contribution to the investment industry in the past year.

Capital.com received 5-star ratings in the following four categories:

Selective Platform of the Year

App of the Year

Spread Betting Provider of the Year* (*Spread Betting is ONLY available to clients in the UK)

CFD Provider of the Year

Capital.com’s 5-star ratings were based on the evaluation and votes of Investors’ Chronicles’ readers. Readers were asked to complete a survey outlining their preferred providers from the past year and Capital.com was rated the highest score, 5 stars, across several factors, including range of services, affordability, and communication quality.

Commenting on the awards outcome, Christoforos Soutzis, Chief Executive Officer, Capital.com Europe, said:

“We are honoured to receive 5* ratings across four key categories—Selective Platform of the Year, App of the Year, Spread Betting Provider of the Year, and CFD Provider of the Year.

Voted for by the readers, this award is especially important to us. It speaks to the trust our clients place in us and the exceptional team at Capital.com who deliver the best for our clients.”

This industry win coincides with more recent growth reported across the Capital.com platform globally. In 2024, total trading volumes on the platform reached more than $1.7 trillion, 33% higher than a year earlier. Over the same period, the number of trades executed on the platform jumped by more than 20%, with the majority of trading volumes coming from clients in the Middle East and Europe.

“Capital.com’s higher trading volumes and strong client engagement in 2024 marks a milestone in our evolution as a high-growth trading platform. This consistent and strong growth puts us in good stead to offer more products and add new features to our platform, further empowering our clients to make better financial decisions," added Soutzis.