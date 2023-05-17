Capital.Com Partners With Veteran Trader And Educator Bruno Moltrasio To Help Italian Traders Develop Their Trading Skills - New Partnership Will Kickoff With A Country-Wide Roadshow At The End Of May

Capital.com, the high-growth global FinTech operating in the leveraged trading industry, is pleased to announce its partnership with veteran trader and educator Bruno Moltrasio. The aim of the partnership is to help Italian traders improve their understanding of financial markets and develop their trading skills through a series of educational initiatives including live events, educational videos, articles and interactive webinars.

The partnership will kick off with a roadshow across Italy, which will start on 29 June and run through to 1 July 2023. During the roadshow, Bruno Moltrasio will share his expertise on trading strategies, risk management and other critical trading skills. The event is open to traders of all levels and will provide an excellent opportunity for participants to learn from one of the industry's most respected professionals.

Commenting on the partnership, Alessandro Capuano, Head of Europe, Capital.com, said:

"At Capital.com, our mission is to support every trader in their journey to become more confident and we will continue to do this by delivering best in-class educational resources at no additional cost. We are excited to partner with Bruno Moltrasi. His expertise and experience will be invaluable to our efforts to assist traders of all levels, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership."

Bruno Moltrasio is a seasoned trader with over 30 years of experience in the financial industry. He is the founder of the Traders' Club, a community of traders that focuses on sharing knowledge and experience to help traders improve their skills. He also founded BrunoMoltrasio.eu, Universitrading.com and CulturaFinanziaria.com where he trained thousands of traders over the years. Bruno has a Master's degree in Technical Analysis of Financial Markets and published his first book titled, Dalle Strategie Direzionali allo Spread Trading, in 2007.

Bruno Moltrasio, Professional Trader and Educator, said:

"I am thrilled to be partnering with Capital.com to help Italian traders improve and develop their trading skills. I believe that education is the key to success in trading, and I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience with the traders who attend our roadshow."

To attend the roadshows, register here

Photo: Bruno Moltrasio