Capital.Com Appoints Kyle Rodda As Senior Financial Market Analyst - New Hire Follows Strong Growth Across Australian Subsidiary

Capital.com, the high-growth global trading platform has today announced the appointment of Kyle Rodda as Senior Market Analyst responsible for market analysis in Australia and Asia Pacific. Based in Melbourne, Kyle’s appointment affirms Capital.com’s commitment to help its clients make better trading decisions with expert insights and analysis.

Kyle Rodda, Senior Financial Market Analyst, Capital.com

With more than 10 years’ experience in financial markets, Kyle is one of Australia’s leading financial market commentators. He was most recently a Presenter and Market Commentator at Australian business streaming platform, ausbiz TV. Prior to his role at ausbiz, Kyle was responsible for Australian Market Analysis at IG Australia. He has a Bachelors of Arts in International Studies and Politics from the University of Melbourne.

This appointment follows strong client growth across Capital.com’s Australian business. The number of new account openings across the Capital.com Australia platform has grown by more than 43% year-to-date. In 2022, Capital.com’s Australian client trading volumes rose by over 1300% from a year earlier, making it 2022’s ‘fastest growing leveraged trading broker in Australia’ according to Investment Trends’ 2022 Australia Leverage Trading Report.

Laura Lin, Chief Executive Officer, Capital.com Australia, said:

“Australia is a relatively open, trade-exposed economy. This means changes in other countries could have significant implications for us, and in the world of trading a successful trader looks at various dynamics including politics, economy, society and technology. Kyle’s expertise and understanding of the local and global markets will be instrumental in supporting our growth and addressing our clients' burgeoning interest in the Australian markets and the surrounding region.”

In his role as Senior Financial Market Analyst at Capital.com, Kyle will be responsible for delivering detailed, high-quality market analysis on a regular basis to traders in Australia and around the world. He will support clients with a range of analysis, insights and educational content across a number of channels including video, web, social media and email. Kyle’s expertise in the Australian and Asia Pacific markets will significantly expand Capital.com’s market analysis efforts.

Commenting on Kyle’s appointment, Andrew Francos, Head of Commercial Marketing, UK at Capital.com, said:

“At Capital.com, we are on a mission to help traders make better decisions with technology that educates, inspires and drives confident action. Kyle’s deep understanding of the region, combined with our commitment to serve our clients worldwide with insightful content in a variety of formats, will significantly strengthen our market analysis efforts. We are delighted to welcome Kyle to the team and look forward to supporting our clients with more localised content and analysis to help them better inform their trading decisions.”