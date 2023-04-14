Capital.Com Announces Sponsorship Of World Kitesurfing Champion James Carew - New Title Sponsorship Marks The Company’s First Foray Into Wind And Water Sports

High-growth global trading platform, Capital.com today announced its official partnership with James Storm Carew, world-renowned kiteboarder and two-time world champion kitesurfer. This marks Capital.com’s first title sponsorship of a multi-discipline wind and water sport.

As part of the multi-year sponsorship, Capital.com will provide James and his team —the Capital.com Ocean Adventure Team—with equipment, enabling them to participate at leading events including the Big Wave Season in Nazaré, Portugal. The ‘big wave season’ in Nazaré runs between October and April and is one of the most anticipated events of the year for big wave surfers. Capital.com is proud to support global athletes who are pushing their personal limits.

Kypros Zoumidou, Chief Commercial Officer at Capital.com, said:

“Kitesurfing is all about taking calculated risks. Skill is a huge part of the sport but equally important is being intuitive to your surroundings and always being positioned to catch the next big wave that will test your limits and help you realise your full potential — which is why this sport is a perfect fit for Capital.com. As a company, we strive to provide our clients with the technology, tools and insight they need to help them make better decisions under pressure. Ultimately, we want to help our clients take their trading to the next level.”

James Carew, a 23-year old Australian-born professional kitesurfer, is a two-time world kitesurfing champion. With over 11 years’ experience kiting, he loves to push himself competitively, mentally and physically. His goal is to find his untapped potential and see just how far that can take him.

James Carew, 2x World Kitesurfing Champion, said:

“It’s a pleasure to be supported by an organisation that shares my values and takes pride in supporting athletes who want to achieve more and go beyond. I’m excited and I can’t wait to start the next season with Capital.com.”

Capital.com is one of Europe’s fastest growing investment trading platforms committed to reducing barriers to entry into global financial markets. Available in web and mobile formats, the platform enables clients to trade derivatives on thousands of the world’s most popular markets. To support its clients through their trading and investing journeys, Capital.com provides access to free education and trading tools to help them hone their knowledge and understanding.

See here for a Capital.com brand video featuring James Carew and his team.