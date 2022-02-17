Capital Sports Media Group Brokers Galatasaray, Bitget Sponsorship Deal

- Bitget will be featured on multiple platforms and media assets across Galatasaray’s football and basketball teams.
Capital Sports Media Group has successfully brokered a sponsorship deal between Galatasaray, the leading Turkish sports club, and Bitget, the major global cryptocurrency exchange.
The mutually beneficial relationship allows the crypto exchange to leverage the well-known sports team to build brand awareness while allowing sports fans and crypto enthusiasts to learn about the thriving crypto space.
The sponsorship deal with Galatasaray will see Bitget featured on multiple platforms and media assets across Turkish sports giant's football team and basketball team. The deal follows Bitget's recent engagement with famous Italian football club, Juventus.
Galatasaray is Turkey’s most prominent football club and has been working with Capital Sports Media for the last year. In October 2021, Capital Block, the NFT division of Capital Sports Media, advised Galatasaray on its first NFT ‘drop’, which featured NFTs of Ali Sami Yen and sold out in only 59 seconds.
Tim Mangnall, CEO of Capital Block, comments: “We are delighted to have advised Galatasaray on yet another successful sponsorship deal. Bitget is a true global leader in cryptocurrency and is a perfect partner for Galatasaray - another leader in its field.”
“We have been working with Galatasaray for a while now and we’ve formed a close relationship with the club. We know how committed the club is to being aligned with the most modern and revolutionary technologies out there.”
Sandra Lou, CEO of Bitget, shares: “We are extremely pleased to be announcing this partnership with Galatasaray, a leading Turkish sports club with a dedicated history. Turkey has demonstrated significant interest in the crypto sector and we look forward to growing our community in this market as we continue to lead educational and knowledge sharing opportunities within the space. We are always keen to partner with like-minded partners to continue to grow the blockchain ecosystem and bring value to our users.”