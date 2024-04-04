Capital Mortgage Services Selects MSP® Loan Servicing System From ICE

Capital Mortgage Services has chosen MSP to help scale its servicing operations

The mortgage banking firm will also use MSP’s integrated solutions to support an exceptional customer experience

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, announced that Capital Mortgage Services , a Lubbock-based mortgage bank with clients across the 50 states and the Virgin Islands, has selected the MSP® loan servicing system and a suite of integrated solutions to help scale its operations, lower costs and to continue to deliver a stand-out customer experience. MSP is a comprehensive, end-to-end platform that supports all aspects of servicing – from loan boarding to default – for first mortgages, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit, on a single system.

“While our servicing operation has expanded, we knew we needed a top-of-the-line system that would scale with our business growth without compromising the exceptional experience our customers have come to expect,” said Danny Lewis, CEO of Capital Mortgage Services. “MSP and its integrated suite of customer-facing solutions will help us continue to deliver quality service to our valued homeowners, and will help us achieve our business goals efficiently, and at lower cost.”

In addition to the MSP loan servicing system, Capital Mortgage Services has selected a suite of automated, integrated solutions that improve the user experience for back-office employees and customers alike. The full-service mortgage bank will use Servicing Digital , ICE’s web- and mobile app-based customer-centric solution, designed to help servicers improve retention and more easily engage with their customers on a continual basis. Integrated with MSP, Servicing Digital helps customers easily see their loan information, make payments, understand and grow their home equity, and more.

Capital Mortgage Services will also use the ICE Customer ServiceSM solution to drive more one-call resolutions when a consumer calls a support representative. Customer Service uses call prediction to preemptively determine the most likely reason for a support call, and guides support agents to the screens they need within the MSP® loan servicing system to help resolve the issue. It also predicts related questions a customer may have on their loan and presents them to the agent, to help resolve more customer support issues in a single call.

The mortgage banking firm will also receive early notifications of critical property-related events with Lien AlertSM , an efficient, cost-effective portfolio monitoring solution that helps servicers respond quickly to competitive pressures, take advantage of lead opportunities and proactively manage risk. And using McDash® , Capital Mortgage Services will gain access to an unparalleled view of mortgage performance across the U.S. with the deepest and broadest loan-level data repository in the industry. Plus, the mortgage banking firm will also leverage the Actionable Intelligence PlatformSM , which will help them proactively monitor and manage operations using key performance metrics, and deliver business analytics to support strategic decision-making.

“ICE is making servicing simple by digitizing and automating processes to reduce friction and introduce new efficiencies,” said Tim Bowler, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “MSP’s proven technology will help Capital Mortgage Services streamline their workflows, mitigate risk, and support their mission of delivering an exceptional experience for their employees and customers. Automating traditionally cumbersome mortgage processes is critical to ICE’s mission of transforming the mortgage industry, and ultimately creating a better, more cohesive experience for homeowners.”