BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Capital Markets Fact Sheet - Q3 2023 - A Quarterly Visual Overview Of Trading On European Capital Markets From FESE's Stats Team

Date 10/11/2023

Repeated increases in interest rates in Q3 and geopolitical uncertainty are having an effect on investors’ expectations and market growth. Eurozone inflation is at its lowest in two years but concerns have developed about Chinese and Eurozone economies.  
Trades and turnover in equity trading continue to move downwards
Headlines

Data provided by FESE members illustrates that market capitalisation is lower than in Q2 but higher than in the same quarter last year.   

The number of new listings for Q3 reaches the highest point for this year but remains slightly lower than in the same quarter in 2022. 

Equity turnover keeps decreasing in Q3 among FESE members.

Turnover for aggregated options and commodities derivatives has risen quarter-on-quarter by nearly a third.

Turnover in bonds has climbed by more than 30% since Q3 2022.

Compared to the same quarter last year, turnover for ETFs and investment funds has declined. 
Turnover for aggregated futures has risen by nearly a third quarter-on-quarter
Turnover of bonds increased more than 30% since Q3 2022
Download the Fact Sheet
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg