Capital Markets Fact Sheet - Q3 2023 - A Quarterly Visual Overview Of Trading On European Capital Markets From FESE's Stats Team

Data provided by FESE members illustrates that market capitalisation is lower than in Q2 but higher than in the same quarter last year.

The number of new listings for Q3 reaches the highest point for this year but remains slightly lower than in the same quarter in 2022.

Equity turnover keeps decreasing in Q3 among FESE members.

Turnover for aggregated options and commodities derivatives has risen quarter-on-quarter by nearly a third.

Turnover in bonds has climbed by more than 30% since Q3 2022.