BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Capital Market Experts To Discuss Growth, Opportunity, Sustainability And More At Alberta Securities Commission Connect 2023

Date 12/10/2023

Today, the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is hosting its seventh annual ASC Connect conference, where industry and market leaders and numerous experts will examine pressing topics influencing Alberta’s capital market.

 

“ASC Connect is a unique event that brings hundreds of market participants together to discuss timely topics that are important to our province’s capital market,” said Stan Magidson, Chair and CEO of the ASC. “Emerging technology and data, climate-related disclosure, and opportunities for our energy industry are all important conversations to have. During ASC Connect, we’ll examine these topics, and more, as part of our shared desire for a strong capital market in Alberta that fosters innovation while maintaining investor protection.”

The theme of ASC Connect 2023 is Growth, innovation and intelligent regulation. The event marks a return to an in-person experience with a full day of informative panel sessions and networking opportunities. Featured speakers include the Honourable Nate Horner, President of the Alberta Treasury Board and Minister of Finance, Deborah Yedlin, President and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, and esteemed experts and leaders from the TMX Group, the Canadian Sustainability Standards Board, the Pathways Alliance, Alberta Innovates, and much more.

For more information, including speaker biographies, visit asc.ca/asc-connect-2023.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg