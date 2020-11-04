CAPIS Hires Ben Jenkins As Director, Transition Management

Capital Institutional Services (CAPIS), a Dallas-based institutional broker-dealer, today announced Ben Jenkins rejoined the firm as a director in the firm’s transition management group.
Jenkins comes to CAPIS with 18 years of experience in financial services with a background in trading, operations and project management. Previously, Jenkins was global head of transition management at Northern Trust where he expanded the reach of the product to both EMEA and APAC regions and grew the business to $100 billion in annual transitions. Before Northern Trust, Jenkins spent four years early in his career with CAPIS.
“My original time with CAPIS provided me with a wide range of experiences and allowed me to grow my career beyond my wildest expectations,” Jenkins said. “To come back to my roots after nearly 15 years and help CAPIS in this latest chapter of the firm’s development is an opportunity few get and one I could not pass up.”
Jenkins first joined CAPIS in 2002 as a research assistant and then joined the transition management team as a vice president in 2004.
“We are thrilled to have Ben returning to CAPIS,” said CAPIS COO David Choate. “His return demonstrates our commitment to the transition management business. Reconnecting Ben with Bryan Gibbs and our experienced staff of dedicated professionals cements our position as a leading independent provider of TM services.”
Jenkins graduated from Texas Christian University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in international finance. He holds the 7, 24, and 63 FINRA licenses.