CanDeal Sets Daily Record For Canadian Fixed Income Trading

CanDeal Markets Inc. (CanDeal Markets), a leading institutional electronic marketplace for Canadian debt and derivatives, has set a new daily trading record of $67.8 billion on June 3, 2024. This marks a new milestone for electronic dealing in Canadian dollar products for CanDeal’s global community of more than 2,000 participants, inclusive of Canada’s major financial institutions.

The CanDeal marketplace, which offers trading across Government of Canada, Provincials, CMBs, Municipals, Corporate Bonds, Treasury Bills, Canadian Money Market, Repo and Interest Rate Swaps, is on track for a record year of trading activity.

“CanDeal offers a deep liquidity pool for Canadian debt securities through its tight-knit community of buy-side firms and sell-side dealers,” said Jamie Grant, President of CanDeal Markets. “As the Canadian fixed income market continues to deepen its use of electronic trading, new protocols such as buy-side automated rules-bound trading and deferred spotting, which reduces tracking error, are introducing much greater efficiency.”

On May 27, CanDeal Markets successfully transitioned all fixed income and derivatives trading activity to the T+1 settlement cycle, in accordance with the guidance set by the Canadian Capital Markets Association. Earlier in May, CanDeal Data & Analytics was recognized as the “Best Evaluated Pricing Service Provider/Vendor” in the Inside Market Data Awards and Inside Reference Data Awards 2024.