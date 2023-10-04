Canadian Securities Regulators Seek New Members For Mining Advisory Committee

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is inviting applications for new members to join the Mining Technical Advisory and Monitoring Committee (MTAMC or the Committee).





The MTAMC is a forum for communication between the CSA and the mineral exploration and mining industry and advises the CSA on a variety of industry and professional developments, issues and trends that may impact the Canadian mineral project disclosure regime. It also acts as a source of feedback on potential policy initiatives related to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



The MTAMC is composed of approximately 12 volunteers from across Canada, drawn from different sectors of the mining industry, who typically serve a three-year term. The Committee meets a minimum of two times a year, although it may meet more frequently should circumstances warrant. The British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission facilitate the meetings by way of videoconference and teleconference.



The CSA is committed to having diverse perspectives on its committees. MTAMC members typically have significant technical experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry and a strong interest in mineral project disclosure within the Canadian capital markets. Familiarity with securities legislation in Canada and policies that the CSA is responsible for would be an asset.



Individual practitioners and representatives from public mining companies (from small, early-stage companies to larger ones engaged in commercial production), mineral industry association members, consulting firm representatives, and other interested persons are invited to submit written applications for membership on the Committee by indicating their areas of practice and a summary of their relevant experience.



Please forward applications and any queries to:

Victoria Yehl, M.Sc., P.Geo.

Manager Mining, Corporate Finance

British Columbia Securities Commission

Telephone: (604) 899-6519

Email: vyehl@bcsc.bc.ca

Craig Waldie, M.Sc.A., P.Geo.

Senior Geologist, Corporate Finance.

Ontario Securities Commission

Telephone: (416) 593-8308

Email: cwaldie@osc.gov.on.ca

The deadline for applications is November 3, 2023.