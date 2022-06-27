Canadian Securities Regulators Release 2022-2025 Business Plan Focused On Investor Protection In An Innovative Financial Marketplace

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today released the 2022-2025 CSA Business Plan, which outlines the priorities of its members over the next three years. The plan coincides with the appointment of Stan Magidson, Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC), as the new Chair of the CSA for a three-year term, effective July 1, 2022.

This new plan re-affirms the CSA’s commitment to responsive and harmonized regulation across Canada and alignment with international standards, where appropriate. In particular, the 2022-2025 Business Plan sets out six strategic goals focused on maintaining investor confidence in, and ensuring efficient operation of, the Canadian capital markets. The strategic goals are:

Implement improvements to strengthen the capital markets regulatory system. Optimize investors’ ability to contribute to policymaking and expand investor education outreach. Improve investor protection by enhancing investors’ ability to obtain redress and by strengthening the advisor-client relationship. Address emerging market issues and trends. Deliver smart and responsive regulation that protects investors while reducing regulatory burden. Promote integrity and financial stability through effective market oversight.

“As I step into the role of CSA Chair, I look forward to working with my colleagues across Canada to deliver the initiatives in our 2022-2025 Business Plan and to building on the established strength and stability of the CSA,” Magidson said. “We will continue to collaborate to deliver on our goals and our mandate to protect investors, promote fair, transparent and efficient markets, reduce burden where possible, and reduce systemic risk.”

In addition to these goals, the CSA will also continue its efforts to modernize the self-regulatory framework, establish the CSA Investor Advisory Panel, and consider investor calls for enhanced market participation related to sustainable finance matters.

The new business plan includes projects focused on modernizing electronic filings and data management, as well as raising awareness and increasing protection around emerging issues and threats such as crypto assets, investment gamification and do-it-yourself (DIY) investing. The plan also considers the impact of climate change-related risks and sustainable investing, and the impact of different age demographics, such as the increase in millennial investors and an aging population.

While the CSA will focus on the strategic goals of its plan, it will remain agile to address new issues and challenges presented by evolving capital market conditions.

The CSA, the council of securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

