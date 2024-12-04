Canadian Securities Regulators Publish Summary Of 2024 Systemic Risk Survey Results

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published a summary of the results from its third annual systemic risk survey. The results of this survey provide the CSA with important information on market participants’ views about the stability of the Canadian financial system.



The survey was completed by 536 Canadian portfolio managers and investment dealers between October 10 and November 4, 2024. Overall, respondents indicated that they were less concerned about Canadian financial stability than last year. In addition, concern about the level of interest rates fell sharply in this year’s survey and was no longer the top concern for market participants. A likely key factor to this change was the recent and expected reductions in interest rates. Their main concerns at the time of the survey were household debt, cyber vulnerabilities, the geopolitical environment, and the housing market.



“It's encouraging to see the results from our third systemic risk survey, which indicates a positive view of financial stability in the Canadian capital markets,” said Stan Magidson, CSA Chair and Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission. “We would also like to acknowledge the industry for their participation. With year-over-year growth in survey participation, we are able to gather critical information on changing risk perceptions in this new interest rate environment.”

To read more about the survey and key findings, please visit the CSA website.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.