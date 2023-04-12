BV_Trial Banner.gif
Canadian Securities Regulators Provide Update On Pre-Registration Undertakings For Crypto Asset Trading Platforms

Date 12/04/2023

 The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced today that certain unregistered crypto asset trading platforms have filed an enhanced pre-registration undertaking with their principal regulator following the publication of CSA Staff Notice 21-332.

 

Pre-registration undertakings that have been reviewed are available on the CSA’s website. Pre-registration undertakings for other crypto asset trading platforms remain under review.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

