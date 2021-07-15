Canadian Securities Regulators Issue Warning About Suspicious Emails

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has been monitoring its systems for unusual activities after several registrants received e-mails that purport to come from CSA staff.
The CSA is also aware of similar fake e-mails that appear to come from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association (MFDA).
The e-mails are believed to be malicious “phishing” attempts by unknown individuals who are trying to obtain personal information or confidential business information. The CSA strongly urges anyone receiving an e-mail from the CSA, IIROC or MFDA to verify:
- Is the message from a real CSA e-mail address?
- Is the message from someone you know who works at one of these organizations?
- Were you expecting this e-mail?
Should you receive a suspicious e-mail claiming to be from the CSA or have already clicked on a suspicious link, please contact us at CSA-ACVM-Secretariat@acvm-csa.ca. The CSA recommends that recipients of such e-mails immediately change their e-mail password.
The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.