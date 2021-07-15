 Skip to main Content
Canadian Securities Regulators Issue Warning About Suspicious Emails

Date 15/07/2021

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has been monitoring its systems for unusual activities after several registrants received e-mails that purport to come from CSA staff.


The CSA is also aware of similar fake e-mails that appear to come from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association (MFDA).

The e-mails are believed to be malicious “phishing” attempts by unknown individuals who are trying to obtain personal information or confidential business information. The CSA strongly urges anyone receiving an e-mail from the CSA, IIROC or MFDA to verify:

  1. Is the message from a real CSA e-mail address?
  2. Is the message from someone you know who works at one of these organizations?
  3. Were you expecting this e-mail?

Should you receive a suspicious e-mail claiming to be from the CSA or have already clicked on a suspicious link, please contact us at CSA-ACVM-Secretariat@acvm-csa.ca. The CSA recommends that recipients of such e-mails immediately change their e-mail password.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.