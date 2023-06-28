BV_Trial Banner.gif
Canadian Securities Regulators Extend Comment Period On Proposed Changes To Corporate Governance Disclosure Practices And Guidelines

Date 28/06/2023

 The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is extending the comment period for its consultation on proposed amendments to the corporate governance disclosure requirements and policy relating to the director nomination process, board renewal and diversity.

 

The proposed amendments to Form 58-101F1 Corporate Governance Disclosure of National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices and proposed changes to National Policy 58-201 Corporate Governance Guidelines were published on April 13, 2023 and the comment period was originally scheduled to close on July 12, 2023.

In response to stakeholder feedback indicating that it would be beneficial to have additional time to review the proposals and prepare comments, the CSA has extended the comment period to September 29, 2023.

Instructions on how to submit comments can be found in Annex A of the Notice.

The CSA, the council of securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, coordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

