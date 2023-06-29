Canadian Securities Administrators: SEDAR+ Filing System To Launch July 25

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today confirmed previously announced plans to launch SEDAR+ on July 25, 2023. SEDAR+ is the new system that will be used by all market participants to file, disclose and search for issuer information in Canada’s capital markets.





To accommodate the transfer of system data, there will be a period of time (the cutover period) during which neither SEDAR nor SEDAR+ will be available for filing. SEDAR will no longer be available for filing as of 11 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The CSA anticipates that SEDAR+ will be available for filing at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.



In July, the CSA and member jurisdictions will issue a CSA Notice and substantially similar Blanket Orders to support filing during the cutover period. In the meantime, market participants can visit the SEDAR+ Launch page on the CSA website for more information.

The CSA encourages market participants to access the extensive SEDAR+ resources that are currently available through the SEDAR+ Training page on the CSA website, including the SEDAR+ Learning Centre and SEDAR+ Help Centre. These resources will be directly accessible from the SEDAR+ home page once it is live.

About SEDAR+

At launch, SEDAR+ will consolidate and replace SEDAR, the national Cease Trade Order (CTO) database, the Disciplined List (DL) database and certain filings currently made in paper or in the British Columbia Securities Commission’s eServices system and the Ontario Securities Commission’s electronic filing portal. SEDAR+ will also include a consolidated reporting issuers list from all provincial and territorial regulators.

Future phases of SEDAR+ will replace the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI), the National Registration Database (NRD) and the remaining filings in local systems.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For SEDAR+ transition support for filers and issuers, please contact:

Canadian Securities Administrators

SEDARplus.Transition@acvm-csa.ca

1-800-219-5381

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.