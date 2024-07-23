Canadian Securities Administrators Release 2023-2024 Year In Review

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published its annual Year in Review, which covers the CSA’s progress made between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024, toward the strategic goals outlined in the 2022-2025 Business Plan.



“I am thankful for the hard work and dedication demonstrated by CSA members to protect investors, foster fair and efficient markets, reduce risks to capital markets, and maintain market integrity while retaining regional flexibility and innovation,” said Stan Magidson, CSA Chair and Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission. “The Year in Review reflects the strength and adaptability of the CSA’s pan-Canadian approach to harmonizing regulation across Canada.”



In addition to ongoing policy work, this year’s report also highlights the CSA’s efforts to keep investors and market participants informed through research and analysis. That work provides valuable insights into Canadian investing trends and contributes to practices that support the reduction of financial vulnerabilities in Canadian capital markets.



Selected highlights of CSA activities noted in the report include:

Issuing 1,054 investor alerts, cautions and warnings to help protect the public. More than half are related to crypto.

Publishing the Systemic Risk Committee’s 2023 Annual Report on Capital Markets, which outlines an assessment of key trends and vulnerabilities of our financial system and the CSA’s efforts to monitor and assess them.

Issuing 46 publications about final adoption of rule changes, consultations, blanket orders and guidance on CSA policy developments.

Reaching over 5.4 million Canadians through our Check Registration and Human Disclaimers investor education campaigns.

Banning 64 individuals and 39 companies from participating in the capital markets following enforcement proceedings.

Taking enforcement action in 15 crypto-related matters to protect the integrity of our capital markets.

The CSA’s 2023-2024 Year in Review is available in English and French.

