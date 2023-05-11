Canadian Securities Administrators Announces Exemptions From Filing Requirements During Switch To System Of Electronic Data Analysis And Retrieval+ (SEDAR+)

Members of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) are announcing exemptions from certain filing requirements to address the brief period when the System of Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) will be switched to a new centralized system, SEDAR+.

Each CSA member will be issuing a substantially similar blanket order, which will be in effect from June 9, 2023 until SEDAR+ becomes available (expected to be June 13, 2023), that will essentially provide an extension to file or deliver documents that are required to be transmitted through SEDAR+ during that time. It will also provide filers with a means to transmit a document in exceptional circumstances where a filer chooses to file or deliver a document during this period.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.